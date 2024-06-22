A Low-Rise Jordan Icon Is Back After a Decade

With the Air Jordan 1 and thus the Jordan Brand turning the big 4-0 in 2025, the approaching new year just keeps stacking up with tons of fresh sneaker releases and long-awaited returns. And yet another shoe has joined the growing lineup: the Air Jordan 11 Low "Bred."

Wait, so the Bred 11 Lows are back? Well, kind of.

We last saw the Jordan 11 Retro Low "Bred" in 2015. It presented the iconic low-top Jordan sneaker in the beloved color scheme famously seen on the Jordan 1 and Jordan 4 models.

The upcoming Bred 11 Low will vary slightly from the previous pairs we saw nearly a decade ago, though.

Whereas the 2015 Bred 11 Lows sported an eye-catching red lining, the latest will have an all-black interior, drawing inspiration from Michael Jordan's Player Exclusive pairs worn during the 1996 NBA Finals.

By the way, those very Jordan 11 PEs just went home with a lucky Jordan fan during a Goldin auction in early June. And they paid a pretty penny for them, too: around $44,000.

Lucky for Jordan lovers, the 2025 Jordan 11 Low "Bred" probably won't cost the price of out-of-state tuition. They'll probably carry the same $190 price tag as the recent Space Jam Lows. Hopefully.

Aside from adopting an even cleaner and pretty rare look, the Bred 11 Lows is still the same shoe we've loved for the last several years.

Expect the classic black, white, and red layering on the upper, further accented by various textures stacked upon each other like breathable mesh, followed by shiny patent leather.

The Jordan 11 Low "Bred" is naturally on track to release during the Summer 2025 season, which is perfect timing for the low-rise model.

The Jordan 11 Lows won't be the only "Bred" steppers making noise next year, either. The "Bred" Jordan 1s will set the tone in February with its highly-anticipated return.