Travis Barker's 20-Year-Old Son & the $40,000 Menswear Grail

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert

Landon Barker is clearly as fashion-crazed as Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, his famous father. The 20-year-old singer humbly repped one of the ultimate menswear grails in late June, shrugging on Raf Simons' "Riot, Riot, Riot" bomber for a night out in early June.

In the annals of menswear nerdery, few garments are more steeped in legacy than this jacket.

Simons only produced scant iterations of this jacket back in 2001, handstitching patches to a few upcycled Fostex military bombers. "Riot, Riot, Riot" bombers have since sold on the secondhand market for over $40,000, been worn by Drake in the "Toosie Slide" video, and become coveted collectors items for menswear archivists.

That Landon Barker wore one so casually — at the 27th birthday party of Stassie Karanikolaou, BFF of his aunt-in-law Kylie Jenner — speaks to his impressive discernment.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

For a generation of menswear nerds who've grown up accustomed to prizing vintage Helmut Lang jackets and UNDERCOVER jeans, this Raf Simons jacket is the grail of grails, especially with Simons shuttering his eponymous label to focus on his work at Prada. Now, effectively the entire Raf Simons line is archival.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Barker is about a decade younger than most folks who grasp the scale of this thing but, hey, he's got a good eye.

Barker likely rented the Raf Simons jacket given its innate scarcity — specialists like David Casavant offer these types of grails to celebs for special-occasion flexes — but who knows?

Not like a $40k price tag is terribly imposing to Barker's clan, you know.

He wore it the only way you really wear this sort of epochal menswear grail: by letting it do all the talking, allowing those who know (like yours truly) to fixate fully on its potency.

Aside from a tall, sparkly beanie, Barker kept his outfit simple with wallet-chained black pants and black boots that look more than a little like Simons' forward-thinking Calvin Klein boots.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Barker once told us that the peerless A$AP Rocky, himself an avowed Raf Simons stan, is among his streetstyle idols, which is likely how he knows to style an imposing statement piece with restrained good taste. If you're gonna step out in a $40k jacket, there is no better stylistic north star.

