Roger Federer's New On-Court Shoe Is Actually Super Clean

Roger Federer is releasing his latest On performance sneaker THE ROGER Clubhouse Pro, a super clean, minimalist silhouette that aims to bridge the gap between on and off-court footwear.

The twenty-time grand slam winner first joined On as a shareholder back in 2019.

And while this isn’t Federer’s first signature shoe with the Swiss label, it is only his second dedicated performance-focused silhouette after THE ROGER PRO in 2021.

“I like to have a good-looking tennis shoe. But what is a good-looking tennis shoe?,” Federer asks Highsnobiety.

“For me, it’s a shoe you look at and that's immediately pleasing to the eye. It doesn't look like the shoe comes from Mars, but more a modern take of a classic tennis shoe.”

A contemporary take on an inherently traditional shoe is exactly what the 42-year-old has achieved in THE ROGER Clubhouse Pro: a sleek, predominantly white sneaker that’s as techy as it is pleasing to the eye.

For instance, underfoot THE ROGER Clubhouse Pro features a combination of soft foam and On’s award-winning CloudTec sole that makes for an ultra-comfortable concoction. Then you have On’s Speedboard that delivers extra stability and a super-grippy herringbone outsole for sliding around the court.

But when thrown together and realised in the form of a pleasingly-minimalist palette, THE ROGER Clubhouse Pro, which officially released on March 5, more than serves on both the performance front and the aesthetically.

“With my experience over the last thirty-years on the [tennis] tours, having been to some of the best and greatest cities around the world and seeing all the fashion elements to it, I tried to infuse all of this with On THE ROGER Clubhouse Pro. I think we did very well” he says.

“I love the mesh on the upper, which I think is especially relevant with On being a running company and all its running sneakers having the mesh on the upper,” adds Federer.

“It [the mesh] makes for a very comfortable feel, which is important for any tennis shoe.”