Only Real Skaters Ride VERDY's Real Skateboards

Ask most people what's the biggest day in February and they'll prolly tell you its Valentines Day. But not skaters. A week later, when all the roses have wilted, they have Skate Shop Day.

This year, Mark Gonzales and Krooked are dropping a limited edition “beamer” board, while Opera Skateboards is releasing a holographic board. Some shops will offer free seven-inch vinyl records that play the opening song from the first issue of legendary skating mag 411VM signed by pro skater Jeremy Wray. Arguably the biggest of the drops, though, comes from Japanese artist VERDY and Real Skateboards.

Three boards are arriving on Skate Shop Day featuring VERDY’s two signature characters, Vick and Visty, and a graphic of skater Ishod Wair’s dog. But there aren’t many to go around.

Only four editions of each deck will be available at Skate Shop Day-approved retailers. If you thought the instantly sold-out hairy VERDY x Nike SB Dunks were limited, this is another level.

Verdy

Skate Shop Day may be for everyone, but it also comes with strict specifications. Only independent skater-owned stores focusing on physical retail and stocking quality skate gear make the cut. Despite that, there’s an extensive list of stores spanning every continent (except Antarctica, obviously) that reach the requirements and, on February 21, a select number will have those VERDY boards.

And given the scanty amount made available, only the realest skaters will ever ride Verdy's Real Skateboards. But that just makes them that much realer.

By going to the effort of trying to secure one of the boards, you’ll be doing vital work. As Ishod Wair said in a statement, local skate stores play a huge role in their communitiesy and the entire purpose of Skate Shop Day since it was founded in 2020 was to support those who support their local skate scene. “I grew up going to my local shop for boards, advice, and inspiration,” he said. “It's important to have that support system with skate shops for the generations to come.”

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Plus, in return, you get a board made by a certified streetwear legend. Well, if you’re lucky, that is.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.