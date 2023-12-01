Nigo and VERDY Won't Stop Working Together

Close friends and regular collaborators, Nigo and VERDY are back working together.

Both of their brands (Human Made and Girls Don't Cry) have already collaborated earlier this year and the two designers opened a concept store together last month. But, they couldn't resist releasing another collaboration to close out the year, and this time it's a capsule for Nigo's fourth season as KENZO's creative director.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

First shown on the runway as part of the house's SS24 collection, the graphic selection is available to shop now. Yup, that's spring/summer clothing being sold in December, thanks to the good ol' traditional fashion calendar.

Kenzo

The collection is described as an ‘East-meets-West’ bridge in a statement by KENZO, with VERDY being, "The perfect creative addition to the East-meets-West vibe that Nigo has envisioned for the brand." This is thanks to his inspirations ranging from manga to hip-hop culture.

The graphic designer created a range of exclusive graphic prints spelling out the brand's name, the address of its Paris headquarters, and the year it was founded (which is 1970) that's been added to a selection of knits, denim, leather pieces, and accessories for a graphic-heavy collection.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Making sure that VERDY's custom-made KENZO logo can be seen, it's added to many pieces in the form of a repeated all-over print.

This marks another big moment for the Osaka-born designer in 2023. The news arrives just days after his McDonald's collaboration was announced (spoiler, it's only available in China) and he became BLACKPINK's creative director earlier this year.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Now, he's back together with longtime collaborator Nigo as he continues to revamp KENZO.

The KENZO x VERDY Collection will be available shop from pop-ups in Paris (66, Avenue des Champs Elysées, December 2 to December 17) and in Seoul (416 Apgujeong-ro, Gangnam-gu, December 16 to December 26) to further accentuate the message of East-meets-West.