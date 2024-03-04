Sign up to never miss a drop
My, What Perfectly Hairy Dunks Verdy Has

Words By Morgan Smith

Verdy seems busier than ever here lately. But even between his BLACKPINK duties and Budweiser collaborations, the designer managed to squeeze in a Nike SB sneaker collaboration.

Verdy recently revealed his 2024 Nike SB sneaker: another Dunk Low team-up. And let's just say: it's a hairy one. I mean, it makes sense — Verdy's latest Dunks are directly inspired by his famously furry character, Visty.

Verdy fans may be familiar with the hairy but cute creature who has appeared on Verdy's high-in-demand clothes and the cover of 2022's All Gone book. There's even a limited edition Visty plush toy, which has since briskly sold out in the past (because why not cop a stuffed Visty?). Now, Visty's getting its own Dunks.

True to the character's look, the Dunks are boldly-colored and fluffy as it gets. On the textural-abundant upper, what looks like corduroy panels meets bushy moments fluffing out on the toe and SB Dunk's thick tongue.

Topping it all off — even the suede Swoosh — are nice pastels, like blue, pink, and yellow. While these are obviously the colors pulled from Visty's furry appearance, the palette also quite literally oozes Easter vibes.

If sneakerheads are lucky, we may get an April drop for the Visty Dunks in time for the holiday. Well, that's if the sneakers get a wider launch.

Verdy released a Nike SB Dunk through his Girls Don't Cry label in 2019. Well, it was two sneakers, actually. One saw a limited public run, and the other was a super exclusive Friends & Family edition. Verdy dropped another, more muted Dunk with his Wasted Youth label as well.

Now back dabbling in the SB vault, Verdy has these wonderfully hairy Visty Dunks. It's unknown if the newest sneaker is part of the Girls Don't Cry Dunk collab, which is rumored to release in 2024 (side note: there is a graphic on the tongue that I can't quite make out yet). Or does Verdy have more 2024 Dunks than we expected? Maybe.

