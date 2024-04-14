KENZO's VERDY Collab Is Lusciously Luxe (EXCLUSIVE)

KENZO’s Spring/Summer 2024 VERDY collaboration is an east-meets-west moment.

Yeah, I know what you’re thinking, both Nigo (KENZO's Artistic Director) and VERDY hail from the east, but such is the latter's esteemed reputation for fusing notes of Japanese and Western streetwear, you can kinda see my point.

This is actually the second time that KENZO has partnered with VERDY, the Japanese visual artist primarily known for directing his omnipresent Wasted Youth and Girl's Don't Cry label.

The pair worked together for KENZO’s Paris Men’s show midway through last year, shortly after VERDY had been revealed as the creative director of K-pop superstars, BLACKPINK.

KENZO 1 / 4

Anyways, for Spring/Summer 2024, Nigo's KENZO and VERDY are back with "Colors," a streetwear collection inspired by bold, primary color-blocking — a vibe synonymous with VERDY's work.

KENZO 1 / 5

Comprising both menswear and womenswear, as well as three summery iterations of the KENZO-PACE sneaker first released by the brand in September 2023, the collection treads the line between between gaudiness and luxe – without swaying too far either way.

The collaboration will be shoppable globally via KENZO from April 12 and via ESSX store, which will have a vibrant installation inspired by the colors of the collection in celebration of the launch.

KENZO 1 / 2

Although this is the second time KENZO and VERDY have collaborated, Nigo and the 37-year-old designer go way back.

Nigo's Human Made and VERDY's Girls Don't Cry brands have worked together on multiple occasions, most recently in early 2023 when they opened a concept store in Tokyo.

VERDY has also become renowned for exploring themes of youth culture, rebellion, and nostalgia over the years. A reputation that's landed him collaborations with the likes of Nike, Levi’s, and McDonald’s.

His work with KENZO for Spring/Summer 2024, though, is a slightly different vibe. It's relaxed, it's colorful, and it's undeniably streetwear luxury. Let's just call it: Lusciously Luxe.