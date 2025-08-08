Our Legacy's Literal Belt-&-Braces Approach to Styling

Our Legacy doesn’t need color to convey its signature vagabondian aura. Just take one look toward the Scandinavian brand’s black-and-white Fall/Winter 2025 campaign and you’ll find it’s radiating with that ineffable Our Legacy vibe.

As per usual, there are woolen, layered looks, with exaggerated cargos, corduroys, and coats, plaids and pleats. The color palette abides by Our Legacy's earth-tone favoritism, including muted greens, deep browns, and stone grays.

But it turns out, the subtle, surprising, and surprisingly subtle stars of the Swedish brand's Fall/Winter 2025 collection are… its belts.

From what’s an otherwise welcomely familiar line-up of borderline bohemian looks, protrudes an array of gorgeous belts that cinch together, in every sense, the oversized tailoring.

With designs that span everything from functional to ornamental, these buckled, double-strapped, cummerbund-esque belts each steal the spotlight.

Since belts have been so prominently (and creatively) put to task these past FW25 shows in January, it's a true testament to Our Legacy's styling prowess and good taste that maximalist statement belts like these can so effortlessly, wearably melt into such a variety of outfits. Even more so upon this second impression.

No wonder LVMH wanted to strap the brand in.

