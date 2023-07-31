Good Luck Copping Palace's Champion Collab (You'll Need It)

All aboard Palace Skateboards’ Fall 2023 collaboration train! First stop: heavyweight connoisseurs Champion.

Since its birth in 2009, Palace has grown exponentially. Initially based solely out of London, the label is now the proud owner of four flagship stores across the globe, the other three being found in New York, Los Angeles, and Tokyo.

And, for its first collaboration of Fall 2023, Palace is linking with Champion to celebrate each of them.

Teased initially with an Instagram post on July 30, Palace and Champion are dropping a handful of in-store exclusive hoodies and T-shirts on August 4, each of which will pay homage to Palace's four flagships, like they did 12 months ago.

Their debut 2022 collab saw Palace and Champion drop a handful of garms with the street each space was situated plastered across the front. This time around though, things are little more top-line, opting for the city each store is located instead.

Warning: if last year’s debut in-store exclusive is anything to go by, you’re going to need to have your wits about you to get anywhere near landing yourself a piece. I'm talking camping overnight vibes, because these babies flew!

Until then, Champion joins Avirex and Baracuta on Palace’s Fall 2023 collaboration train, a steam engine that'll only gather momentum as the season goes on. All aboard!