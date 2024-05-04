Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Matthew M Williams & Nike Unleash a Running Beast

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

With the mystery of Matthew M Williams' Nike super shoe since solved, it's time for the next step: the long-awaited launch of the designer's ultra-chunky runner. 

The super-elevated sneaker — that's the new Nike Zoom MMW 6 TRD Run sneaker — is quite the wonder to behold. For starters, it's a pretty huge shoe. 

Taking after Nike's modern-day runners, the Nike Zoom MMW 6 TRD Run borrows their big presence and praised performance features. 

Regarding the tech pumping throughout the runner, the Williams' MMW 6 TRD Run shoes notably offer full-length carbon fiber plates and Nike React foam. Translation for non-runners like myself: these details will help strive for the best performance results while also supplying the comfiest ride. 

Above the raised and chunked-up sole, Williams' latest Nike sneaker presents a super airy Flyknit upper. In turn, the foot is locked in for a secure running sesh and also occasionally met with a little refreshing breeze.

Williams' love for running has been well-documented, especially with his Nike shoe collaborations. The designer's Nikes explores famous performance-enhancing materials (like Nike Zoom Air) in neat ways, resulting in these cool, futuristic running shoes. Oh, and most also have thick soles, like the TRD 6 Run. 

The Nike Zoom MMW 6 TRD Run sneaker makes its big step into the runner game in black and grey colorways, supplying double super shoe realness for Williams' fans. This is the first time that we've seen the grey sneakers (a true surprise treat), but the black pairs first appeared in Williams' Nike yoga collection.

Now, after getting active next to body-hugging yoga leggings, the Nike Zoom MMW 6 TRD Run sneaker finally launches on May 9 exclusively on ALYX's website

In the end, Williams and Nike best sum up the Nike Zoom MMW 6 TRD Run in their press statement: "Indoor running has never looked or performed like this."

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
