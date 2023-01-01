From Gucci to C.P. Company: The Best Palace Collabs of 2022

2022 has been one hell of a year, not least if you're Palace.

The London label — which is no stranger to a collaboration or two — has taken things up a notch over the last 12 months by linking with near-on every label under the sun, including some of fashion’s biggest hitters.

I mean, when brands like adidas Originals, Vans, and Mercedes-AMG are a few examples of Palace’s more under-the-radar 2022 collaborators, you know it’s been a pretty successful one, to say the least.

From team-ups with Detroit Tigers, Brixton’s Baddest, and Jimmy’z, to the likes of Umbro, Y-3, and Reebok (as well many, many more), it’s safe to say that Palace has almost pioneered fashion’s wave of collaborations.

Now, ahead of the label’s final release of the year alongside Vans on December 30, we’ve journeyed back to select a handful of our favorite Palace collaborations from across the entirety of 2022.

C.P. Company

Up there (for me) as collaboration of the year, Palace x C.P. Company was an unexpected banger. A myriad of the Italian label’s archival silhouettes reworked through the unmistakable tongue-in-cheek Palace lens resulted in a collection more than worth the wait. What’s more, it came with a three-way footwear drop alongside Diemme for good measure.

Gucci Vault

Undoubtedly the label’s most high-profile release of 2022, Palace Gucci (as it’s officially titled) had everything you’d expect from a collaboration with one of the industry’s most luxurious brands, and more. From a co-branded Moto Guzzi v7, to a limited-edition monogrammed safe, it was wild, to say the least.

Calvin Klein

When a collaboration has the co-sign of Joan Collins, Willem Dafoe, and Uma Thurman (amongst others), you know it’s going to be good, as it was when Palace tapped Calvin Klein to release CK1. Following a successful debut back in April, the pair reunited for a holiday restock late last month.

Engineered Garments

Palace’s Engineered Garments collaboration kind of went under the radar when it dropped back in August. Taking a step back from the more luxury side of fashion, Palace and the Daiki Suzuki-founded label teamed up for an array of sophisticated outerwear and cozy fleece numbers that sold out in no time. While it might not have garnered the attention of Gucci or Calvin Klein, it’s certainly up there as one of the best of 2022, that’s for sure.

Rapha

Following Palace’s controversial Giro d’Italia collaboration with Rapha back in 2020, the label reunited with the cycling brand ahead of this year’s Tour de France to present an array of both on and off bike apparel and accessories, as well as a zany three-way collaboration with Crocs.

adidas EQT

Palace and adidas teamed up a few times across 2022, but their EQT collaboration was undeniably the best. A fresh take on the label’s unmistakable nineties aesthetic, the cozy collection ticked the boxes for any three stripes fan, as well as connoisseurs of heavyweight sweaters.