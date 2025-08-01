Surprisingly Sophisticated Statement Jackets From... Palace?
Streetwear brands often live or die by their graphics. This is a genre of clothing where T-shirts are solely a canvas for printing and logos are made to be infused onto everything.
Palace can create provocative graphic tees (see last year’s “not today satan” T-shirt) and logoed-up staples as well as the rest of them. However, it also has a knack for taking things to the next level.
Palace’s all-over printed outerwear, in recent years, has been nothing short of wild. In fact, it borders on the psychedelic.
Fall 2025 is the London-based skateboard brand's newest collection, and it was previewed through yet another objectively nutty jacket.
Printed all over Palace’s fluffy new fleece are images of frogs. Huge frogs with multi-colored bodies, as though photographed with an infrared camera. And as if the black-colored jacket isn’t absurd enough, its electric blue counterpart is downright trip-inducing.
The froggy jacket is by far the most outlandish of Palace’s Fall 2025 outerwear (closely followed by a mustard yellow leather Avirex in collaboration with the manga and anime series Doraemon), but it slots in nicely amongst Palace’s other recent all-over printed oddities.
Last season, there was the brand’s collaboration with Jean-Charles de Castelbajac, complete with surrealist collages all over jackets (and practically every other kind of wearable).
Turn the clock back a little further, and you find its Spring 2025 windbreaker with its vivid amalgamation of flowers or its trippy Vivienne Westwood link-up, where an image of Westwood’s Spring/Summer 1992 “Salon” covered an entire techy GORE-TEX jacket.
It’s all very showy stuff, and it's all very Palace. There's always been a maximalist, absurdist streak running through the British streetwear label, and it's being translated into gloriously OTT outerwear.
Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.