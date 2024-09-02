Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Palace & Vivienne Westwood's Collab Is a Trip

Written by Aerin Daniel in Style

Palace is once yet about proving its collaborative hand to be superior. After linking up with Stella Artois and bike brand Brompton, the skateboard label teams up with iconic fashion house Vivienne Westwood.

So, what happens when two great British fashion minds who don't play by the rules finally meet? Collaborative clothes and accessories that's as punk and trippy as you'd expect (or not).

The Vivienne Westwood x Palace collab marries the late Dame's timeless iconography with Palace's techy sportswear for a stylishly cheeky collection.

Vivienne Westwood's unmistakable orb motif meets Palace's instantly recognizable Tri-Ferg, forming a cool collaborative graphic that adorns just about every piece in the collection, including tees, roomy hoodies, and baggy denim jeans.

Thanks to Vivienne Westwood, we also have Palace's first-ever womenswear offerings, which include teeny-tiny mini skirts and, of course, corsets, a famed Vivienne Westwood signature.

Palace and Vivienne Westwood's corsets present familiar silky constructions, topped with co-branded graphics and, erm, even pictures of Stuart, Palace co-founder Lev Tanju's dog.

The rest of the collection features bondage-style bombers, horned beanies, picturesque skateboards, jewelry, tartan socks, graphic-manic functional wears, fluffy handbags, and teddy bear charms and backpacks.

I mean, how else are the fashion girls supposed to keep max-accessorizing?

For the Vivienne Westwood lovers and Palace diehards wondering, the collaboration officially drops on September 6 at Palace, Dover Street Market, and Vivienne Westwood.

If I were you, I'd mark those calendars and set about five alarms. I have a feeling this will be a wild ride.

Aerin Daniel
News ContributorAerin Daniel is one of Highsnobiety's freelance news writers, as capable of tackling fashion & sneaker news as pop culture content.
