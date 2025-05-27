Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

A Skater's (Sci-Fi) Fantasy

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Style

Let’s get this out of the way: there’s nothing wildly revolutionary about Palace Skateboards’ Sci-Fi Fantasy collab. No mind-bending silhouettes or avant-garde tailoring. But that’s kind of the point. This capsule plays it close to the chest with coach jackets, tees, caps, decks, and a keychain.

All standard skater fare, all street-coded. But once you look closer, you realize that this approachable surface hides deeper meaning.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

This is Sci-Fi Fantasy’s first-ever collaboration with Palace, and it lands with the quiet confidence of two brands that know exactly who they are.

Shop Palace

Sci-Fi, founded by skater-turned-photographer Jerry Hsu, functions like a label for those in the know. It occupies a cerebral little corner of the skate world, where a distinct digital  POV is empowered by DIY grit.

For this link-up, that DNA stays intact, manifesting through futuristic cityscapes, kanji typography, and dreamlike 3D artwork by Jon Baken, known for the weirdo Cool3DWorld YouTube series. 

Palace
1 / 10

The result is classic skatewear reimagined through the lens of someone fluent in design theory and enthusiastic about the early days of Sony’s PlayStation 1 gaming console.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Even the Palace logo, known as the Triferg, is tweaked into a three-dimensional graphic akin to the days of Web 1.0. The whole thing feels quite low-key in a way that works. It’s authentic, it’s weirdly refined, well thought-out, and utterly authentic.

This collab, dropping May 31 on Palace website, reminds us that real cool is often quiet. Palace x Sci-Fi Fantasy might not reinvent the wheel, but it doesn’t have to.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

COMME des GARÇONS HOMMEMen's Carrier Bag K203
$340.00
Available in:
One size
SebagoDan PO
$265.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Carhartt WIPOG Arcan Graphic Jacket
$275.00
Available in:
XSSMLXL

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Palace's Most Exclusive Drop of 2025? Merch for a Japanese Baseball Team
  • The Beauty of Braun Vs. the Dying Art of Hand-Repaired Hi-Fi
  • How a Newcomer Swiss Watchmaker Makes Sci-Fi-Level Wristwear
  • When Skate Brand Meets Italian Sportswear, Denim Outerwear Is Inevitable
  • The Line Between Skiwear and Streetwear Is Increasingly Blurry
What To Read Next
  • A Skater's (Sci-Fi) Fantasy
  • This "Bruce Lee" adidas Sneaker Makes Perfect Sense
  • Japanese Mega-Retailer BEAMS Finally Goes Global(-ish)
  • adidas’ Flattest Post-Samba Sneaker Is So Normal Yet So Abnormal
  • Nike's Dark Suede AF1s Are Soft (& Sumptuous) to the Touch
  • From Birkenstock to adidas, the Six Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now