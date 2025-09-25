Bad Bunny’s adidas Dad Shoe Is Pure Chaos, the Good Kind

To celebrate five years of sneaker collaborations, adidas and Bad Bunny create yet another sneaker. The Para Adizero SL 72 is the culmination of the duo's half-decade together.

The SL 72 was adidas’ marathon silhouette in the 1970s. Benito turns it into something more than performance gear with brown mesh, pink overlays, and silver panels all clashing and somehow harmonizing.

You see echoes of his earlier adidas pairs woven into this new SL 72. The creamy browns from his coffee-inspired Forum return on the overlays, the soft pastels from his Easter Egg sneaker peek through the mesh and suede, and that baby blue highlight runs along the stripes like a memory carried forward.

It’s not just a remix, it’s a mash-up.

This sneaker arrives in the same season as his Puerto Rico residency, which staged “La Casita” on the island and spotlighted local creatives. It follows the ballerina sneaker he dropped earlier this year, twisting Taekwondo soles into something wavy.

And it sits alongside his Calvin Klein campaign, where he stripped things back to basics while the rest of his year felt maximal.

Each project feels different, but all of them come back to the same point: Benito will always make it personal. Available over on adidas’ website from Septemeber 22 for $160, The SL 72 fits right into that storyline.

