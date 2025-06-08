adidas' Killer Training Sneaker Has Gone Minimalist

Stella McCartney's adidas Taekwondo sneaker isn't a regular Taekwondo shoe.

The designer's Taekwondo Slim sneaker is extremely minimalist. It maintains the general low-top, low-soled vibe of the OG shoes but on a more refined scale.

The traditional leather uppers? They've been replaced with a stretchy knit material. Stella McCartney's Taekwondos are still lace-free, but they're also tongue-free now (a collaborative logo now rests where the tongue would be).

The OG laceless Taekwondo is pretty much a slip-on sneaker. Stella McCartney further leans into the easy-on design with her pairs, which offer pull tabs for an even more convenient slide-in appeal.

And to top it all off, Stella McCartney's sneaker arrives in this tonal beige scheme, which seals the deal on the quiet-luxury Taekwondo effort.

Stella McCartney isn't the only one with her Taekwondo. Jeremy Scott just dropped an above-the-knee sock boot version of the red-hot shoe. Bad Bunny recently released his long-awaited Ballerina sneakers, which are inspired by the Taekwondo but has "Benito meets ballet" touches.

atmos Pink launched its own cutesy Taekwondo Mei sneakers, finished with satin uppers and a silky bow on top.

Now, Stella McCartney enters the race with her own super lowkey spin.

Speaking of which, the designer's adidas Taekwondo Slim sneaker is now available at Neiman Marcus for $140. It also comes in a bright orange colorway, in case anyone's in the mood for tangerine-flavored Taekwondo Slim shoes.

