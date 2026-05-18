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Vans’ Tweed Skate Shoe Is Both Posh & Grimy

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Vans
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SZA and Vans have a lot in common these days. They both obviously really like skate sneakers and both have a thing for dirty shoes.

You don't become Vans' Artistic Director without knowing a thing or two about distressed sneakers.

shop vans Old Skool here

While SZA's love for dirty shoes shows up in melodic lyrics, Vans fancies a more direct approach. The "Souvenir/Oatmeal" Vans Old Skool sneaker, available on the Vans website for $125, is a pre-scuffed gem that fuses the charm of a worn-in shredder with some fancy Chanel-esque tweed swag.

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Now, if you'll recall, Chanel-inspired sneakers are kind of Vans' bag right now. That is to say, there is no shortage of luxury-inspired shredders on this side.

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From prim and proper tweed Old Skool to the viral "On the Pavement" inspired Vans sneaker, Vans is very familiar with Chanel's game.

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So it's no surprise, really, that this scuffed-up Old Skool, in all its distressed glory, wears a tweed Jazz Stripe that looks like it came straight from Chanel's Spring/Summer 1995 runway collection.

The contrast between tweed, a categorically fancy material with a pre-beaten upper, is just the kind of curated combo fueling Vans' recent resurgence. To be clear, Vans didn't fall off, but it's definitely back on top right now.

shop vans here
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Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Tayler Adigun

Tayler Adigun is a style and beauty writer covering the intersections of fashion and culture. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Howard University and a Master of Journalism degree from the University of Maryland. Tayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game. She loves TikTok and spends an embarrassing amount of time scrolling through it.

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