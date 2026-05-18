Vans’ Tweed Skate Shoe Is Both Posh & Grimy

SZA and Vans have a lot in common these days. They both obviously really like skate sneakers and both have a thing for dirty shoes.

You don't become Vans' Artistic Director without knowing a thing or two about distressed sneakers.

While SZA's love for dirty shoes shows up in melodic lyrics, Vans fancies a more direct approach. The "Souvenir/Oatmeal" Vans Old Skool sneaker, available on the Vans website for $125, is a pre-scuffed gem that fuses the charm of a worn-in shredder with some fancy Chanel-esque tweed swag.

Now, if you'll recall, Chanel-inspired sneakers are kind of Vans' bag right now. That is to say, there is no shortage of luxury-inspired shredders on this side.

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From prim and proper tweed Old Skool to the viral "On the Pavement" inspired Vans sneaker, Vans is very familiar with Chanel's game.

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So it's no surprise, really, that this scuffed-up Old Skool, in all its distressed glory, wears a tweed Jazz Stripe that looks like it came straight from Chanel's Spring/Summer 1995 runway collection.

The contrast between tweed, a categorically fancy material with a pre-beaten upper, is just the kind of curated combo fueling Vans' recent resurgence. To be clear, Vans didn't fall off, but it's definitely back on top right now.

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