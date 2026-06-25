Want to Know What's up With Louis Vuitton? Look at Pharrell’s Outfit

Spot the difference: Pharrell Williams taking a bow in front of the huge crashing wave that backdropped Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2027 and Pharrell Williams, the following day, attending Dior’s early-morning fashion show. Nothing? Yeah, me neither.

I’ve spent more time than I care to admit staring at the two outfits Pharrell wore back-to-back on two different days, examining every minutia for some sort of inconsistency. But everything from the wristwear, a $1.8 million Richard Mille x Ferrari watch, to the little LV fanny pack hiding on his lower back is identical. Fair enough. Celebrities, like the rest of us schmucks, should wear and re-wear the clothes they like. But when Pharrell repeats a look, it’s news, actually. Zoom out and it’s symbolic of what’s happening at Louis Vuitton.

His first year at the Italian house saw him parade around Paris Fashion Week wearing a $1 million LV satchel and sunglasses covered in Tiffany diamonds, reflecting the flashier mood of his early seasons. Soon after came his infamous bootcut years, during which he rodeo-fied the LV runway to mixed results. Now, three years into his LV tenure, it’s a very different Pharrell era.

Pharrell’s Fall/Winter 2027 LV menswear show is easily his best work yet. Despite the grandeur of the set, it was defined by a move to a more refined — and at times even understated — Louis Vuitton. Yes, this modern vision still includes croc-skin windbreakers. But it’s also a great deal suaver, epitomized by excellent jeans and luxe riffs on classic cool-guy dress. Pharrell’s outfits have followed suit.

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Pharrell’s current favorite getup is the red crocodile “skate” sneaker that provoked Vans to playfully call out LV, lightwash jeans, a grey zip hoodie, and, because he can’t help himself, some slightly crazy accessories: Yellow shades, a backwards croc-leather monogram LV cap, a thick chain, and that Richard Mille.

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For Pharrell, this passes as a simple look. The only thing distinguishing it from the average man on the street is that it’s all LV. This tracks because recent seasons have brought a shift towards a more restrained Louis Vuitton though, more tellingly, Pharrell’s new get-up is also a little Cali-surfer-coded, reflecting the theme of the new show.

Once again, Pharrell is a walking billboard presenting the new mood at his Louis Vuitton. That man is his own muse.

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