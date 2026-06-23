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With His Best Louis Vuitton Collection to Date, Pharrell Caught a Wave

Written by Jake Silbert in Style

Going into the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2027, all everyone could talk about were Pharrell's LV "Vans" skate shoes, which strikes me as odd. Like, this wasn't the first time that a luxury label dropped a Vans-like sneaker — hell, it wasn't even the first time this month. And yet, Pharrell's Louis Vans-tton shoes captured the zeitgeist. They transcended typical luxury discourse to become a cultural talking point so vital that Vans itself weighed in (on the Highsnobiety Instagram post, mind you) before issuing a cheeky retort.

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For anyone wondering why Pharrell is still working for Louis Vuitton, let this provide an answer.

shop vans

Pharrell, is not a designer by trade. Instead, he dictates culture. To paraphrase Blades of Glory, no one knows quite what that means, but it's provocative. And provoke he does, with his Louis Vuitton Timbs and his million-dollar handbags. In the attention economy, you have to not only cook up product like this but get people to talk about it, which Pharrell capably achieves.

But for Louis Vuitton's SS27 menswear collection, he did something even more surprising: He spearheaded an incredibly good collection.

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Not that Pharrell's previous collections were lacking, mind you, but this latest offering is his best, by far.

As models strolled out from a tremendous faux barrel wave intended to evoke surfers' high — the entire collection was an homage to surf culture, as the show notes made clear, but also to skateboarding, "a formative and enduring influence" on Pharrell — they displayed impressively good clothes.

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Bomber jackets whose knitted hems were woven with so many beads; coats and denim jeans dyed in a manner that evoked shibori indigo; sunfaded hoodies that looked like they'd been straight from a surfer's closet, save for the gilded LV-tipped drawstrings; pre-mended outerwear indicative of well-worn wetsuits. It was a far-reaching affair united by its admirable wearability.

In fact, the best looks were the ones that only barely called to the surfer theme. One of the best looks was astoundingly simple: Superflat skate shoes worn with LV monogram-embellished jeans (pre-faded, of course), a canvas belt, knitted grey sweater, and a striped shirt poking out insouciantly.

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No-brainer stuff, made better by a distinct point of view that gave it all purpose beyond merely elevating basics.

Really, that's what the SS27 did best. Eschewing gimmicks, it got back to the bare bones of great clothes. Yeah, Pharrell indulged in his preferred exotic leather track jackets but he also bequeathed perfect bombers and flawless boucle overcoats that reconsidered the drug rug as a work of art.

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This was Pharrell riding a wave, channeling one great idea into one great collection. Louis Vuitton Vans, who?

shop vans

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Jake Silbert

Jake Silbert is Highsnobiety's Director of News. An award-winning writer, Jake has nearly a decade of experience overseeing fashion publications, leading editorial teams, and publishing in print media. Jake previously lived in Japan, following a multi-year obsession with Japanese fashion, food, and design, before moving back to America to begin a career as a writer and editor. At Highsnobiety, Jake explores subjects that range from Tory Burch’s rebranding to the humble beauty of brown clothes to the last collaborative Louis Vuitton collection ideated by NIGO and the late Virgil Abloh, for which he conducted one of Abloh’s final interviews. Jake is perhaps best known for tackling divisive subjects, such as Supreme’s waning relevance, that incite discussion among even people who only read the article’s headline (believe it or not). Previously, Jake pitched, wrote, and edited content for a handful of burgeoning digital publications, even drafting think pieces for social media simply for the sake of spreading the good word about good clothing. That’s what it all comes back to for Jake: good clothing. Jake lives in New York City where he’s perpetually hunting for the best bagel and collecting .mp3s like a boomer. Loves: chunky walking sneakers, washed-out clothing, Simpsons podcasts, Dark Souls speedruns. Hates: overripe apples, sweaty summer humidity.

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