Milan to the Moon: Meet the Prada-Designed Spacesuit

Written by Tayler Adigun in Style
Prada
Milan, we have a problem.

Prada has designed a wardrobe for astronauts. More technically, Prada and Axiom Space have revealed the flight design of the Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit (AxEMU). A Prada-designed spacesuit, in other words.

Axiom — the maker of the world's first commercial space station — has teamed up with Prada to develop a functional yet stylish (because it's still Prada, come on) spacesuit, complete with Prada's signature red stripe logo.

And this STEM-meets-runway moment is not just a vanity project. Far from it, in fact: Prada's AxEmu space suit will actually be used for NASA's Artemis III mission to the moon, currently scheduled for September 2026.

“We have broken the mold,” said Matt Ondler, Axiom Space President. “The Axiom Space-Prada partnership has set a new foundational model for cross-industry collaboration.”

Talk about fashion that's out of this world.

Now, if this crossover seems wholly unprecedented, that's fair. I mean, ultra-trendy nylon shoulder bags and mega-wearable garments? That's Prada all day. But what on earth do they know about space?

Apparently, quite a lot, as a press release for the collaboration highlights Prada's material and fabrication expertise — specifically citing Prada's "innovative sewing methods" — in the creation of the spacesuit, which lowkey makes a lot of sense when you consider some of Prada's more sports-focused ventures.

Like, when it comes to luxury fashion houses, Prada has the sports performance lane on lock.

Prada's Luna Rossa sportswear line includes the America's Cup sneakers and très chic  functional ski wear, illustrating the brand's longstanding interest in high-performance gear, ever since Prada Sport was launched in 1998.

Still, creating a spacesuit is pretty extreme. But it will be interesting to see if this collaboration inspires any similar ventures from other high fashion brands.

Who knows, this could be one small step for Prada, one giant step for fashion's kind.

Tayler Adigun
WriterTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
