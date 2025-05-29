Prada Rethinks the Backpack

Prada is bringing backpacks back. And who cares if school is out? Certainly not Miuccia Prada.

In fact, Prada's Nappa leather backpack fits right in with Prada's first-in-class prep-style fashion.

The too-cool-for-school motif is a consistent throughline in Prada's design language, evidenced through varsity-flavored menswear and overly pocketed collared shirts, among other things.

Prada's soft leather backpack is dripping in the house's collegiate lingo. Even though a schoolhouse charm is present, Prada's bag doesn't give cramped or boring. Bookish? Sure. Boring? Never.

The luxe backpack comes in soft suede and supple leather, and the interior is lined with buttery Nappa. From the inside out, this bag is luxury personified.

Of course, Prada has to balance out some of this urbane steez with a touch of casual flair. In addition to a singular strap, the Prada backpack features a top handle, which lends the bag a laidback grab-and-go vibe that perfectly complements the bag's luxuriously soft composition. Plus, the bag’s lack of structure and soft composition make the backpack less bookbag and more handbag.



Available online for $3,250, the single-strapped bag is a bit (ok, a lot) pricier than your standard back-to-school backpack. But compared to other designer backpacks like Louis Vuitton's Palm Springs mini, which goes for $2,640, or Chanel's $5,800 backpack, Prada’s pricey backpack isn't that bad. Still, it's kind of a lot for just one strap, though.

