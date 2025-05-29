Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Prada Rethinks the Backpack

Written by Tayler Adigun in Style
1 / 4

Prada is bringing backpacks back. And who cares if school is out? Certainly not Miuccia Prada. 

In fact, Prada's Nappa leather backpack fits right in with Prada's first-in-class prep-style fashion.

shop new arrivals here

The too-cool-for-school motif is a consistent throughline in Prada's design language, evidenced through varsity-flavored menswear and overly pocketed collared shirts, among other things

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Prada's soft leather backpack is dripping in the house's collegiate lingo. Even though a schoolhouse charm is present, Prada's bag doesn't give cramped or boring. Bookish? Sure. Boring? Never.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

The luxe backpack comes in soft suede and supple leather, and the interior is lined with buttery Nappa. From the inside out, this bag is luxury personified.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Of course, Prada has to balance out some of this urbane steez with a touch of casual flair. In addition to a singular strap, the Prada backpack features a top handle, which lends the bag a laidback grab-and-go vibe that perfectly complements the bag's luxuriously soft composition. Plus, the bag’s lack of structure and soft composition make the backpack less bookbag and more handbag.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now


Available online for $3,250, the single-strapped bag is a bit (ok, a lot) pricier than your standard back-to-school backpack. But compared to other designer backpacks like Louis Vuitton's Palm Springs mini, which goes for $2,640, or Chanel's $5,800 backpack, Prada’s pricey backpack isn't that bad. Still, it's kind of a lot for just one strap, though.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

COMME des GARÇONS HOMMEMen's Carrier Bag K203
$340.00
Available in:
One size
SebagoDan PO
$265.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Carhartt WIPOG Arcan Graphic Jacket
$275.00
Available in:
XSSMLXL

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • How Prada Realized Enhypen’s Coachella-Sized Dreams of Cowboy Couture
  • What Does a Prada-fied Versace Even Look Like?
  • Miuccia Prada World Domination
  • Leathers, Layers, Latitude: Alpine-Aspirational at Milan Men's
  • Prada Goes Wild (West)
What To Read Next
  • Tyler the Creator Is the Face (& Hands) of Bottega Veneta
  • A Rare Oakley Sneaker, Laced & Warped (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Chase Sui Wonders Is Crushing — Just Not How She Expected
  • Prada Rethinks the Backpack
  • First, Levi's Made Nike Shoes. Now, Nike Made Levi's Jeans
  • On’s Most Elderly Sneaker Goes Full Mule
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now