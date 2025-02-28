Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
PUMA’s Spiky Ballet Flat Sneaker Gets a Strapping Upgrade

Who said ballet flats couldn't be edgy? Not PUMA, that's for sure. The Mostro Fey, a monstrous hybrid of a classic ballet flat and PUMA's Mostro sneaker, is dancing into some delightfully demure shades that complement the super-flat sneaker's refined silhouette.

Available in pink/black and black/blue, these versatile additions to the Mostro Fey lineage trade in the shoe’s standard laces for upgraded straps that maintain the delicate blend of softness and spunk that make the PUMA shoe so distinct.

The easy-wearing mesh upper and lightweight construction stay true to the sleek shape of the racing shoe, refining the spiked PUMA Mostro sneaker into something distinctly dainty. Note that these colorways, available soon on PUMA's website for $110, are merely the first of many to come.

Keeping the core design principles of the Mostro family intact was paramount in reviving the Mostro Fey, a shoe that originally debuted in 1999.

"We wanted to create an elegant hybrid bringing the Mostro DNA into the world of ballet sport," Adam Pieters, the director of product line management for PUMA Sportstyle, tells Highsnobiety. “Simplicity (often the most difficult to nail), clean organic lines, right material mix paired with almost no visible stitches was the idea behind the design.”

The mildly edgy flat, though sharper than most of the other ballet-style slip-ons out there, is a member of a steadily growing cohort of sporty flats that have become offbeat alternatives to some of the footwear world's more popular shapes.

The Mostro Fey joins Nike's fuzzy Air Rift tabi-toe flat and adidas’ Mary Jane Samba in the ballet sneaker renaissance that's reframing the current taste for flat shoes as something especially graceful. 'Tis the season for wonderfully weird flats.

