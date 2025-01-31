Remember the adidas Samba? It's a Cutesy, Flat-Soled Mary Jane Now

Over the Samba hype? Well, adidas isn't. The sportswear label continues to go hard on its iconic model, pushing more stylish materials and even all-new versions of the Samba (hello, Samba 62, who looks more like a SL 72 than the Samba).

adidas' next big move for the Samba? The brand has turned the soccer classic into a...Mary Jane sneaker!

The newest adidas sneaker is aptly named the Samba Jane, perfectly capturing the mashup of footwear personalities happening here. For the adidas Samba Jane, the brand has essentially cut out the traditional shoelace lace system and thrown in a more convenient and girlcore-approved strap across the midfoot.

The rest of the shoe is unmistakably the OG Samba, down to the creamy suede "T" toe and the classic flat gum sole. Of course, the shoe's naturally sporty aura and adidas branding are also preserved.

adidas has taken a liking to Mary Janes here lately. Earlier this week, the label debuted a Megaride Mary Jane hybrid, designed in collaboration with Taqwa Bint Ali, crafting its bounciest sneaker yet with girlish details. The clever team-up also included a matching silver Adistar Pose with ballet-style lacing.

Honestly, the entire sneaker industry has become obsessed with Miss Mary Jane — the footwear silhouette, that is. Salomon and PUMA have also Mary Jane-ifed its most classic sneakers, resulting in Speedcats and trail runners that look too cutesy for anything sports-related.

It's all part of the ongoing girl-ification of sneakers, which we explored in depth last year. And the adidas Samba continues to play a major role in the trend's advancement, having seen beautiful lace makeovers and silky ribbon-laced renditions.

It was only a matter of time before the Samba met Mary Jane. And well, here we are today.

Fans can expect to catch the adidas Samba Jane sneaker during the summer season. adidas will offer the pairs in two classic black and white colorways, and hopefully more schemes await down the road.

Oh, please make it so, adidas.