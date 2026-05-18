PUMA's Homegrown Sneaker Tastes Like Indian Summer

PUMA's latest Palermo sneaker is stained for good reason.

With help from Indian retailer Superkicks, the sportswear brand has realized its classic terrace sneaker in rich colorways inspired by jamun, a dark purple berry near and dear to Indian culture.

When consumed, the fruit leaves purple stains on the fingers and even on memories. It's the good kind of stain, though.

The jamun is the symbol of Indian summer, with the sneaker unlocking core memories, like eating jamun out of Nani's courtyard.

PUMA and Superkicks take it a step further, literally bringing that very summer flashback to life. With Palermo at the center, the brands built an "Summer with Nani" experience, reimagining an local villa to resemble a grandmother's house. Inside each room, nostalgic activities awaited like jamun stomping sessions, expert tailoring, and hair champi.

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DIY tie-dying with natural jamun dye was also available, allowing fans to create their own "stains" and memories in a stylish way.

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The PUMA Palermo has existed in many shapes and forms, including Squid Game-ready versions and even full-on tweed options. But Superkicks and PUMA's collab is extra special and personal. They made a homegrown sneaker.

The collaborative "Jamun" Palermo sneaker comes in two colorways. The "Stain" is the purple-drenched pair, and the "Berry" lands as a clean white version, which actually wears over time, much like the staining from the real-life jamun.

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The collab is now available on PUMA India's website and at select stores.

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