Now in Leather, PUMA’s Luxe Mostro Sneaker Is a Rebel With Claws

It doesn't get much edgier than spiked-out soles. The revival of PUMA's Mostro sneaker has proven that much to be true but the arrival of the all-leather Mostro takes the sneaker's monstrous appeal to new, luxe heights. Kitted with pebbled leather and dual velcro straps, the textured upper brings an opulent aura to the fierce sneaker.

Maintaining the edgy ethos of the sneaker while bringing a layer of luxury into the fold was at the center of PUMA's vision for the leather Mostro sneaker.

"We wanted to achieve a bold yet refined look, elevating the Mostro with premium tumbled leather for a rich texture and sophisticated feel. The full leather upper enhances its distinctive edge, blending luxury with the shoe’s iconic, rebellious spirit," Adam Pieters, the director of product line management for PUMA Sportstyle, tells Highsnobiety.

The leather upgrades represent a lavish new frontier for the feisty Mostro: "This is luxury meets rebellion, reimagined for today."

First launched in 1999, PUMA’s Mostro, named after the Italian word for monster, came out the gate as a footwear disrupter. Inspired by retro sprinting spikes, the Mostro takes the charm of a sporty sneaker and multiplies it with signature PUMA branding and house staples, including sleek paneling and a foot-hugging design.

The OG sneaker was clearly the blueprint but the Mostro stompers of today are way more intense than their predecessors thanks to the enlarged spikes that more resemble cleat studs, compared to the small nubs that lined the Mostro shoes of years past.

Available February 22 on PUMA’s website for $120, the spunky leather Mostro sneaker lands as a grown-up option for those who want a sneaker with a more polished look but don't want to sacrifice the jagged allure of some well-placed spikes.