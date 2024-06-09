Ditch Grandpa’s “Top-Shelf” Sh*t And Sip on Quavo’s New White X Cognac

In an age where everyone is something––multiple somethings, at that––why not aim for more? Today, we find ourselves in a multi-hyphenate maelstrom, a period marked by an open indifference toward the boundaries that separated creative disciplines in the past. Observe some of the biggest names in the game who consistently straddle industry lines, and it will become abundantly clear that the days of “staying in your lane” are long gone. Let’s be honest, though; no one ever really subscribed to that notion anyway.

As a pop culture mainstay for the last decade-plus, Quavo understands this innovative sentiment, stretching himself far beyond his initial billing as the staccato-cadenced hip-hop artist emerging from North Atlanta. Bursting onto the mainstream rap scene in the early 2010s, the Migos alum has never shied away from making a little noise, as evidenced by the auditory ad-libs peppered throughout his catalog of chart-topping hits. Dabbling in acting, athletics, and even a fleeting rumored foray into animation, among a laundry list of other endeavors, the multi-platinum recording artist continuously refutes the idea that he’s only a one-dimensional rap star through his dedication to pushing himself out of his usual arena of expertise.

Now a seasoned veteran, Quavo has marked the luxury spirits space as the next frontier to enter, hoping to introduce some of that signature Huncho chutzpah to a timeless craft. Just in time for summer’s festivities, the iced-out entrepreneur is partnering with New Orleans-based beverage company Sazerac to launch White X Cognac. As a first-of-its-kind spirit, the illustrious liquor is aged and distilled with enough boss energy to stand Eye 2 Eye against the Grammy-nominated rapper himself.

Offering a smoother taste and younger finish than your grandpa’s “top shelf” cognac, White X is a fresh departure from the norm, reflecting the hitmaker’s cutting-edge approach to turning his sonic soliloquies into club classics and radio repeats. “What I love about White X Cognac is that it’s an entirely different drink experience than any other type of its kind,” Quavo remarks. “This spirit is for those who aren’t afraid to shake things up, put in the work, and celebrate their accomplishments. It’s a reward for the hustle.”

Celebrating the official nationwide release of the new luxury-defining cognac, Quavo and company held an exclusive tasting event in New York, putting White X to the test. Hosted at Carbone, select guests had the chance to sip on some of that good drank we’ve heard so much about–experiencing the bold flavor notes and subtle sweetness of the Quavo co-signed yack.

Between drinks and dinner, Highsnobiety sat down with the Head Huncho himself to learn more about White X and his latest experience specializing in spirits.

What inspired you to enter the world of luxury spirits?

I wanted to change the game. I’m a big believer in challenging the status quo, and I think that’s the role of White X Cognac.

In that case, what makes White X Cognac stand out from other spirit brands? How is it pushing back against the norm?

White X is fresh and modern. It’s not harsh, like something your uncle would drink; it’s light and sweet. We made White X for those ready to boss up and celebrate a new era of luxury [in spirits].

You’re known for being the “Head Huncho,” so what elements of your personality come through in White X that give it that same energy?

I feel like we are both confident, balanced, and willing to break barriers. A Quavo–Sazerac collab makes sense. I’m a boss, and this drink is for the bosses.

Where do the worlds of music and luxury spirits intersect in your mind, then? How are these two disciplines related to you?

Both worlds are for hustlers who aren’t afraid to break the rules, shake things up, put in the work, and celebrate their accomplishments.

Were there any similarities between creating White X and making music?

White X was already in development when we first connected with Sazerac. Our partnership came together soon after the brand was created. I have been able to really collaborate and lend my expertise in the creative for White X. I’m all about innovating when making music, and that’s what this spirit is also about—I’m excited for everyone to see what we’ve mixed up.