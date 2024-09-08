Off-White™’s Stars Shined as Bright as Its Clothes

I think most fashion obsessives blinked twice and rubbed their eyes when they saw Off-White™ on this season’s New York Fashion Week calendar (Alaïa, too). However, this was no typo made by the CFDA — it was the label’s first New York Fashion Week show.

’Twas a beautiful Sunday in Brooklyn when Off-White took over Pier 2 of the Brooklyn Bridge Park to present its Spring/Summer 2025 collection titled “Duty-Free.”

Again, it was already bright and sunny out. But between Off-White™’s star-studded crowd and equally shiny clothes, the scene almost required shades to view (I’m joking, of course).

Off-White™’s SS25 pieces were edgy, sexy, and sporty all at once, speaking to creative director IB Kamara’s touch and Off-White™’s roots.

Zippers were plentiful, bringing an extra functional element to the pieces. Patterns were bold and season-appropriate. Sparkles and gleaming adornments brought the dramatic shimmer and shine. Handbags appeared in otherworldly shapes, making us feel like we were at the FW23 show again.

Elsewhere, plunging necklines met low-slung skirts finished with embellished bands. Some classic Off-White™ varsity jackets naturally topped off the offering, almost like a little something-something for the OG fans still along for the ride.

Cover alum Julez Smith and musician NLE Choppa walked in the show, outfitted in the sparkly wears and zipper-crazed designs. At the same time, names like Issa Rae, Lena Waithe, Victoria Monet, Paris Jackson, Zayn Malik, and Paige Bueckers made up the stylish front row.

But if you looking for one word to describe the show, stylist and hair icon Law Roach has a thought.