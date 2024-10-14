Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Romeo Beckham Is a FENTY x PUMA Model Now (EXCLUSIVE)

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

When soccer meets Rihanna, we get viral moments like the bad gal wearing a Louis Vuitton soccer purse to a Juventus match. Or, in the latest case, FENTY x PUMA blesses the streets with more Avanti sneakers.

Shop Fenty x PUMA

The Avanti sneaker, which helped kick off this second leg of FENTY x PUMA, draws inspiration from soccer and its legends like Maradona. And although retired but still admiring the game, Romeo Beckham naturally has a deep appreciation for the PUMA Avanti.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It's probably why Rihanna hand-selected Beckham for the FENTY x PUMA campaign, a moment he called "unreal." The revived PUMA Avanti celebrates yesterday and today's soccer stars (Beckham checks the box). And like many, Beckham knows when the multihyphenate calls, you answer.

PUMA
1 / 7

"Everything she does pushes the boundaries, creatively and from a style perspective. She has taken a traditional football boot, remixed it, and made it better and bolder," Beckham tells Highsnobiety.

PUMA
1 / 2

Beckham retired from soccer at the young age of 22 to pursue a fashion career. On top of being our crop top revivalist, he's already mastered the art of dressing like dad David Beckham, who, together with Victoria Beckham, helped shaped '90s style as we know it today.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Sports and fashion have long gone hand-in-hand, but Beckham thinks the crossover is stronger than ever, with sports having an a huge influence on street style "like never before." And PUMA is right at the center of it all.

The new Avanti sneakers will drop in two fresh colorways, red and white, again crafted with top-notch creamy leather and gilded hints. It's another effortless marriage of Rihanna's luxurious tastes and PUMA's sports roots.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Even more simply put, the Avanti collab is "football but make it BadGalRiRi," according to PUMA.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

In the era of "blokecore," jerseys are now everyday uniform, and luxury brands can't stop making the craziest football boots. FENTY x PUMA's Avanti sneaker only adds to fashion's burning desire to dress like prime-time Pele.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Some diehard soccer fanatics may loathe the idea of fashion folk selling out their favorite team jerseys. However, Beckham is very much here for the soccer dressin'.

"I love the footballification of fashion. You see sports culture fused with street style everywhere you look today. Brands like PUMA are connecting with their communities through football and fashion, and the Avanti is a sick sneaker that heroes football heritage in fashion," Beckham says.

"Vintage football shirts have always been worn in street fashion, and now, especially in London, current team jerseys are a big part of the street style uniform."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It's no secret that the PUMA is currently on a stellar run, including successful team-ups with Rihanna and her beau A$AP Rocky. PUMA's sporty archival models, like the Avanti and Speedcat, continue to generate buzz amongst the retro fashion lovers and longtime PUMA fans. Beckham, too.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

"I'm seeing PUMA everywhere, from fashion week to the streets of London, NYC, and Miami," Beckham says.

"Everything PUMA is rooted in sports, and the Avanti's are deeply tied to the sport of football, and it was really great to be part of a campaign that highlighted this."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

FENTY x PUMA's latest Avanti sneakers will launch on October 17 at PUMA and select stockists.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
New Balance1000 Real Pink
$200.00
Available in:
41.542.5434445.5
Carne BollenteCosmic Caress Off Black
$100.00
Available in:
SMLXLXXL
Stone IslandWool Beanie Navy Blue
$205.00
Available in:
One size
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Aries & PUMA's Techy Collection Is Gloriously Nostalgia-Inducing (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • These Are the Best Football Boots to Buy in 2024
    • Sneakers
  • PUMA's Spiky Sneaker Is Even Stronger in Breathable Leather (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Sneakers
  • Wake Up Babe, Noah and PUMA's Latest Collab Just Dropped
    • Style
  • How Berlin's Best Dressed Styled PUMA x Ottolinger
    • Style
    • sponsored
What To Read Next
  • In Case You Forgot, Levi's Is Still Very Good at Making Workwear
    • Style
  • Alessandro Michele’s Valentino Era Kicks off with a Little Magical Realism
    • Style
  • Under The Radar: O. Files
    • Style
  • Romeo Beckham Is a FENTY x PUMA Model Now (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Sneakers
  • A Second Helping of GORE-TEX x Aimé Leon Dore? Yes, Please
    • Style
  • The Wrap-Up: Luxury Scarves For Fall
    • Style
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now