Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Ralph Lauren Spring 2025 Isn't a Collection: It's a World (EXCLUSIVE)

Written by Aerin Daniel in Style
Getty Images / Zach Hilty/BFA.com
1 / 2

Ralph Lauren is New York. That doesn't just mean the hustle of Manhattan, but the outer neighborhoods as well.

It's only one of many reasons that Ralph Lauren is the perfect brand to present a fashion show in Long Islands' tony Hamptons neighborhood, where the man himself has long maintained a residence.

Other factors further aligning Ralph and the Hamptons include nautical inclinations — such is life when you live on a peninsula — and an innate air of well-heeled prep.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Beyond that, the two are simply synonymous with artful good taste.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

"Artists have always been drawn to the Hamptons—the quality of light, the diversity of landscapes, its natural beauty—its special kind of peacefulness," Ralph Lauren told Highsnobiety. "For them, it was a refuge and a place of inspiration. Some called the Hamptons their muse- it has always been one of mine."

At Ralph Lauren's Spring 2025 runway show, shown on September 5, the brand comingled its luxury-tier Purple Label collection, staple mainline offering, and even childrenswear, demonstrating the pretense-free sprezzatura so often epitomized by Ralph himself. This is not a collection: it's an entire world, itself indicative of the Hamptons' quiet luxury leanings.

That means both urbane tailoring and unmissable layers destined for summer balls. Sequined shirts, frilled skirts, and leather blazers sound like statement pieces but, in Ralph's world, they're paired with humble slacks or cut for organic drape. The result is imminently wearable but still striking.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Colors are vivid, to say the least.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Ombré sweaters and mustard linen pants are only out-glitzed by patchwork plaids, a mélange of madras that flips an ivy staple.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

But, again, the results are grounded by real-world silhouettes and staple garments, like Lauren's inimitable collared shirts and pleated trousers. This may be a fashion show in one of America's wealthiest hubs, but it's still Ralph Lauren.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
asicsGT-2160 White/Jasper Green
$145.00
Available in:
Several sizes
ERLMohair Skull Intarsia Sweater Knit Brown
$570.00
Available in:
SML
Levi's x PigalleX PIGALLE TOTE PIGALLE MALLARD BLUE
$105.00
Available in:
One size
Aerin Daniel
News ContributorAerin Daniel is one of Highsnobiety's freelance news writers, as capable of tackling fashion & sneaker news as pop culture content.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • From a Fashion POV, France Might've Already Won the Euros
    • Style
  • A Ralph Lauren Alum Might Replace Hedi Slimane at CELINE — Here's Why It Makes Sense
    • Style
  • For Fall 2024, We Were Called to Ralph Lauren's Office
    • Style
  • Ralph Lauren in London: How US Prep Crossed the Pond
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • An American Odyssey: The Advertisements of Ralph Lauren
    • Culture
What To Read Next
  • Young Thug's SP5DER Is a Proper Fashion Brand Now
    • Style
  • Ralph Lauren Spring 2025 Isn't a Collection: It's a World (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • Nike's New Extra Chonky Air Max Sneaker Is Already Olympian-Approved
    • Sneakers
  • Kendall Jenner Made the Canadian Tuxedo Quiet Luxury
    • Style
  • Sandy Liang Went Incognito Princess for SS25 (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • Salomon’s Techy Mountain Shoe Gets a Subtly Stylish Upgrade
    • Style
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now