Ralph Lauren Spring 2025 Isn't a Collection: It's a World (EXCLUSIVE)

Ralph Lauren is New York. That doesn't just mean the hustle of Manhattan, but the outer neighborhoods as well.

It's only one of many reasons that Ralph Lauren is the perfect brand to present a fashion show in Long Islands' tony Hamptons neighborhood, where the man himself has long maintained a residence.

Other factors further aligning Ralph and the Hamptons include nautical inclinations — such is life when you live on a peninsula — and an innate air of well-heeled prep.

Beyond that, the two are simply synonymous with artful good taste.

"Artists have always been drawn to the Hamptons—the quality of light, the diversity of landscapes, its natural beauty—its special kind of peacefulness," Ralph Lauren told Highsnobiety. "For them, it was a refuge and a place of inspiration. Some called the Hamptons their muse- it has always been one of mine."

At Ralph Lauren's Spring 2025 runway show, shown on September 5, the brand comingled its luxury-tier Purple Label collection, staple mainline offering, and even childrenswear, demonstrating the pretense-free sprezzatura so often epitomized by Ralph himself. This is not a collection: it's an entire world, itself indicative of the Hamptons' quiet luxury leanings.

That means both urbane tailoring and unmissable layers destined for summer balls. Sequined shirts, frilled skirts, and leather blazers sound like statement pieces but, in Ralph's world, they're paired with humble slacks or cut for organic drape. The result is imminently wearable but still striking.

Colors are vivid, to say the least.

Ombré sweaters and mustard linen pants are only out-glitzed by patchwork plaids, a mélange of madras that flips an ivy staple.

But, again, the results are grounded by real-world silhouettes and staple garments, like Lauren's inimitable collared shirts and pleated trousers. This may be a fashion show in one of America's wealthiest hubs, but it's still Ralph Lauren.