These Ray-Ban Have Got Beauty & Brains Covered

Ray-Ban has long been a staple in eyewear. Its ongoing collaboration with Meta is simply the icing on the cake. And the most delicious part? You keep all the style and flex of rocking regular Ray-Ban, so no compromises necessary.

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 are the latest AI powered innovation, taking AI eyewear to whole new heights.

If your first thought is, “ugh, another thing to constantly charge,” think again. The Gen 2 doubles the battery life of its predecessor, delivering up to eight hours of continuous use on a single charge. That’s eyewear you can rely on, in all respects.

Forget fumbling for your phone every time a moment pops off. The upgraded 12MP ultra-wide camera records in stunning 3K Ultra HD, with cinematic slow-mo and hyperlapse modes effortlessly turn everyday life into lifetime memories.

“This is not about gadgets, it is about making technology invisible, wearable, and desirable, in the way only Ray-Ban can. And as we look ahead, we will continue to design not just eyewear, but the future of how people experience vision, style, and connection.” Says Ray-Ban President, Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio.

All this next level tech, wrapped up in the Ray-Ban you know and love. The Gen 2 collection covers legendary frames like the Wayfarer and fresh shapes like the Skyler and Headliner, all engineered for comfort and style that lasts. Add in the striking new seasonal colors, Shiny Cosmic Blue, Mystic Violet, and Asteroid Grey, combined with lenses galore, taking you from day to night with its prescription and transition lens options, and you’ve got eyewear designed to compliment your style, no matter the outing.

Look good. Stay connected. What more could you ask of your glasses?

