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Jordan’s Tasty Tonal Dad Shoe Is Out of This World

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Next up for the Air Jordan Ultra? It's going to the moon.

Well, dressing like it, at least.

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Okay, the Jordan Brand didn't take the low-cut model to outer space. It simply dressed the Ultra in a new "Moon Particle" colorway, a tonal grey-ish beige scheme which looks quite good on the sneaker.

Dare we say, it's out of this world.

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Underneath the monochromatic paint job, it still looks like an Air Jordan 3 if it got an RM makeover. It maintains its low-top look and signature sharp details, like the uppers layered in crisp leather and suede. And it's still quite plush, thanks to the padded collar and Air cushioning in the soles.

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The Jordan Ultra has debuted in mostly calm colorways, landing in the classic off-white "Sail" and quiet "Iron Grey." But it's expected to get more colorful with a purple pastel "Hydrangeas" makeover.

It has also started to venture beyond its traditional construction, appearing in even crispy canvas looks.

The Jordan Ultra is quite versatile, to say the least. And having learned from the best, a.k.a the AJ3, it's on the right track to being the next great everyday sneaker.

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By the way, those "Moon Particle" pairs are now available on Nike Japan's website for around $106.

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Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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