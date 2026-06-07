Jordan’s Tasty Tonal Dad Shoe Is Out of This World

Next up for the Air Jordan Ultra? It's going to the moon.

Well, dressing like it, at least.

Okay, the Jordan Brand didn't take the low-cut model to outer space. It simply dressed the Ultra in a new "Moon Particle" colorway, a tonal grey-ish beige scheme which looks quite good on the sneaker.

Dare we say, it's out of this world.

Nike

Underneath the monochromatic paint job, it still looks like an Air Jordan 3 if it got an RM makeover. It maintains its low-top look and signature sharp details, like the uppers layered in crisp leather and suede. And it's still quite plush, thanks to the padded collar and Air cushioning in the soles.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The Jordan Ultra has debuted in mostly calm colorways, landing in the classic off-white "Sail" and quiet "Iron Grey." But it's expected to get more colorful with a purple pastel "Hydrangeas" makeover.

It has also started to venture beyond its traditional construction, appearing in even crispy canvas looks.

The Jordan Ultra is quite versatile, to say the least. And having learned from the best, a.k.a the AJ3, it's on the right track to being the next great everyday sneaker.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

By the way, those "Moon Particle" pairs are now available on Nike Japan's website for around $106.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.