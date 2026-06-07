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An adidas Superstar Sneaker So Sharp, It’s Square

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Consider the adidas Superstar squared away. Literally.

The German sportswear brand has introduced a new version of the Superstar sneaker featuring square toes. Its name? The adidas Superstar SQ (short for Square, of course).

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And don't worry. It didn't lose its iconic shell toe. The signature ribbed design is still there, just squared now.

But beyond the updated toe, the classic Superstar lives. It maintains the unmistakable shape elsewhere, as well as other signature details, such as the nameplate and Three Stripes.

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The adidas Superstar SQ features even better-quality leather, which, alongside the square toes, really ups the dressy energy of it all.

I mean, the Superstar is no stranger to formal territory. Let's not forget that it was a literal heeled dress shoe, thanks to CLOT. Not to mention, adidas itself has introduced plenty of other classy styles, like luxe croc versions and chunky-soled iterations made with Italian leather.

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At least, the Superstar SQ won't be lonely. It has plenty of other dressed-up Superstars to keep it company. Not to mention, there's also a square-toe Stan Smith sneaker, which just came out.

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But for those looking to cop the square-toe Superstars, they're now available on adidas Thailand's website for around $143.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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