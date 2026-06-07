An adidas Superstar Sneaker So Sharp, It’s Square

Consider the adidas Superstar squared away. Literally.

The German sportswear brand has introduced a new version of the Superstar sneaker featuring square toes. Its name? The adidas Superstar SQ (short for Square, of course).

And don't worry. It didn't lose its iconic shell toe. The signature ribbed design is still there, just squared now.

But beyond the updated toe, the classic Superstar lives. It maintains the unmistakable shape elsewhere, as well as other signature details, such as the nameplate and Three Stripes.

The adidas Superstar SQ features even better-quality leather, which, alongside the square toes, really ups the dressy energy of it all.

adidas

I mean, the Superstar is no stranger to formal territory. Let's not forget that it was a literal heeled dress shoe, thanks to CLOT. Not to mention, adidas itself has introduced plenty of other classy styles, like luxe croc versions and chunky-soled iterations made with Italian leather.

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At least, the Superstar SQ won't be lonely. It has plenty of other dressed-up Superstars to keep it company. Not to mention, there's also a square-toe Stan Smith sneaker, which just came out.

But for those looking to cop the square-toe Superstars, they're now available on adidas Thailand's website for around $143.

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