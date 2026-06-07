Your Local Mobster Will Love These Wingtip Sneakers

When Daiki Suzuki’s Engineered Garments collaborates, it rarely means just slapping a logo on a shoe. Instead, the label strips a silhouette down and rebuilds it with more edge. For the Saucony x Engineered Garments Shadow Original Wingtip, Suzuki returns to a concept he knows well: turning a vintage runner into a formal shoe.

The duo has once again reworked the Saucony Shadow Original—a classic running model that debuted in 1985—into a brogue-inspired hybrid. While their previous partnership delivered a stealthy all-black colorway, this upcoming release embraces a sharp, two-tone layout instead.

The pair swaps out the usual mesh and nylon for a premium, all-leather upper. Traditional wingtip detailing and classic punch-hole perforations are stamped onto the panels, instantly blurring the lines between 1940s New York mobster footwear and mid-80s athletic heritage.

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The Saucony x Engineered Garments Shadow Original Wingtip features a distinct color-blocking strategy that highlights the shoe's intricate panels, contrasting the sporty midsole with a heavily textured, dressy upper.

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You only need to look as far as Song for the Mute x adidas or the new Brain Dead Predator to see that this pair hits perfectly on the current cultural craving for hybrid footwear.

As sneakerheads increasingly lean away from hyper-technical performance gear in favor of smart-casual versatility, dressing up a foundational sneaker with tailoring-inspired aesthetics makes total sense.

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