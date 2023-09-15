Sign up to never miss a drop
'Mortal Kombat 1' Hasn't Dropped & It Already Has Its Own Custom Sneakers

in SneakersWords By Highsnobiety

Brand: Ceeze x Reebok

Model: Pump Omni-Zone II

Price: Sold via Auction

Buy: Ceeze Webstore

Editor’s Notes: Mortal Kombat 1, the 2023 iteration of the iconic video game from the early 1990s, is set to land on September 19 and, like everything nowadays, is coming with a slew of merch.

That being said, arriving alongside the mountain of figurines, myriad of coffee mugs, and countless graphic tees are two (actually nice) custom takes of Reebok’s Pump Omni-Zone II sneakers from 1992, courtesy of New York-based creative Ceeze.

1 / 2
Ceeze

Honoring the Mortal Kombat 1’s new colors and protagonist, Ceeze has created two distinct colorways through the Pump. The first, titled “Shipped”, sports a white alligator effect accented by a tonal spread of blue suedes and hot embers printed on napa leather.

The second colorway “Liu Kang”, features an equal array of texture pulling in red sueded gator, multiple canvas materials, and some vibrant gold tones on black suede.

1 / 3
Ceeze

The catch? Each pair is limited to just 15 takes of each and, if that wasn’t enough, they’ll only be available via auction.

This release follows Ceeze’s recent pair of New Balance 2002R from which he drew inspiration from Armored Core, the third-person shooter game first released in the late nineties.

Mortal Kombat 1, though, is a different beast in terms of both its fanbase and hype. And if the pre-release anticipation of the game is anything to go by, Ceeze’s MK1-inspired Reebok Pump Omni-Zone II will sell like hot cakes.

