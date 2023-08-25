Sign up to never miss a drop
Get a Load of These ‘Armored Core’-Inspired New Balance

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

Armored Core, the iconic third-person shooter game first released in the late nineties, has its own New Balance thanks to creative studio Ceeze.

The New York-based designer, who has previously released custom takes on silhouettes like Air Jordan 1, New Balance 2002C, and the OFF-WHITE Presto, has taken New Balance’s 2002R this time around to give it a battle-ready spin.

Created in line with the sixth instalment of Armored Core releasing this week, Ceeze has reimagined the deconstructed silhouette with notes inspired by the brutal conditions of Rubicon, a location on the game.

While the sneakers might look similar in their build — they were a part of New Balance’s uber-popular “Protection Pack” — Ceeze’s Armored Core take on the 2002R sees an elevated spread of python-inspired layers across the upper atop a tonal gray nubuck suede, earth tone mesh, and an array of details and branding pulled straight from the game.

Unfortunately, as is the case with many of Ceeze’s sneaker projects, the Armored Core New Balance 2002Rs are a one-of-a-kind, which means you won’t be able to get your feet into them anytime soon. Shame, really.

