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Vans’ Lowest Skate Shoe Doesn’t Have a Lot Going On. In A Good Way

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Vans
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Vans' skinniest sneaker is reaching a whole new low. And that's a really good thing. 

Dressed in a dusty pale pink, Vans Super Lowpro sneaker abides by the less-is-more approach that's taking over the sneaker circuit right now. Thin is in, at least where sneaker are concerned. Vans Super Lowpro is a classic skate sneaker with its heel chopped off.

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It's a slim, trim, slip-on that doesn’t have to do the most to make a statement.  

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There's really only one thing better than a slim-soled shredder: A slim-soled mule. Now, Vans' Super Lowpro sneaker is still a relative newcomer to the world of established shredders, even though it's based on Vans' retro "Serio" sneaker.  

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First released in the summer of 2025, the OG Super Lowpro is only a little over a year old and in that short time, the sneaker has already had many a viral moment online, and now it's getting its own drop-top version, the hallmark of any truly successful sneaker these days. 

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See, where the benchmark for a stunning sneaker used to be based on material composition and functionality, present-day shoes need to give a little bit more. That's what makes the Super Lowpro the perfect shoe for the current sneaker moment. It pays homage to the original Super Lowpro while tapping into the hybrid-shoe model with its mule silhouette.

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It's the best of both worlds wrapped in a pretty pink package.

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Tayler Adigun

Tayler Adigun is a style and beauty writer covering the intersections of fashion and culture. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Howard University and a Master of Journalism degree from the University of Maryland. Tayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game. She loves TikTok and spends an embarrassing amount of time scrolling through it.

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