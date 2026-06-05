Vans’ Lowest Skate Shoe Doesn’t Have a Lot Going On. In A Good Way
Vans' skinniest sneaker is reaching a whole new low. And that's a really good thing.
Dressed in a dusty pale pink, Vans Super Lowpro sneaker abides by the less-is-more approach that's taking over the sneaker circuit right now. Thin is in, at least where sneaker are concerned. Vans Super Lowpro is a classic skate sneaker with its heel chopped off.
It's a slim, trim, slip-on that doesn’t have to do the most to make a statement.
There's really only one thing better than a slim-soled shredder: A slim-soled mule. Now, Vans' Super Lowpro sneaker is still a relative newcomer to the world of established shredders, even though it's based on Vans' retro "Serio" sneaker.
First released in the summer of 2025, the OG Super Lowpro is only a little over a year old and in that short time, the sneaker has already had many a viral moment online, and now it's getting its own drop-top version, the hallmark of any truly successful sneaker these days.
See, where the benchmark for a stunning sneaker used to be based on material composition and functionality, present-day shoes need to give a little bit more. That's what makes the Super Lowpro the perfect shoe for the current sneaker moment. It pays homage to the original Super Lowpro while tapping into the hybrid-shoe model with its mule silhouette.
It's the best of both worlds wrapped in a pretty pink package.
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