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Nike’s "General Purpose Shoe" Turns an Everyday Sneaker Into an Art Form

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

If you thought “general purpose” meant boring, NikeCraft’s beautifully constructed GPS “Bricolage” is here to set you straight.

This is the sneaker for anyone who can’t leave well enough alone. And thank God for that.

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Every detail is a quiet flex in resourcefulness. The sole? Classic waffle, because the original running shoe literally started with a waffle iron. 

The pine green pullstraps? Those are chopped down from actual high-performance seat belts. And the upper? Not just knit, but tied together with knots, a nod to explorers who knew how to navigate by feeling their way forward.

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The whole shoe is an ode to making it up as you go along, bricolage at its best. This is where Nike thrives, the space between wearability and storytelling. Very few sportswear brands come even close to the intricacy of narrative. 

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It’s the sneaker equivalent of finding unexpected potential in everything around you. If you want your shoes to have a story (or at least look like they do), this is the pair to reach for.

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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

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