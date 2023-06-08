Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

This $2.6k New Balance 2002R Is a Slice of Sneaker History

in SneakersWords By Highsnobiety

The only thing better than having a pair of limited-edition sneakers is owning a pair of custom ones, which is exactly what creative studio Ceeze is all about.

Based out of New York, the designer has repeatedly taken iconic silhouettes from sneaker folklore and rejuvenated them with new colorways and, in some cases, plush and luxury materials.

For its latest masterpiece, the creative studio is looking back to 2011, when New Balance and Concepts first linked up.

Dropping the collaborative Kennedy 999, the two pulled inspiration from New England's sailing culture and added subtle inspirations from John F. Kennedy's love for the Cape Cod village of Hyannis. The shoes sported a smooth spread of grays, light tans, and deep blues.

Now, twelve years later, Ceeze is taking New Balance's 2002R and giving it the Kennedy makeover. Matching the colors of the original shoe, the 2002R pulls in multiple tones of texture with brushed suede, smooth nubuck, and the epochal nautical liner pattern.

The catch? This grail caliber colorway is limited to just 12 pairs in total, each of which will retail at around $2,600 USD. A hefty price tag? Maybe. But a pair of sneaker history? Certainly.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Finally, a Shirt to Commemorate 'Barbie' & 'Oppenheimer's Shared Release Date

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Enter The House Of Acne Paper

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Dover Street Market's "Market Market" Sale Finally Returns to NY

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    What Is "Market Market," DSM's Ultra-Rare Archive Sale?

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Teddy Santis' New Balance Line Is Dropping Killer USA-Made 990 Sneakers

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    McDonald's & Nike Dunks – That's the Ben Affleck Way

    Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023