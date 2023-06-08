This $2.6k New Balance 2002R Is a Slice of Sneaker History

The only thing better than having a pair of limited-edition sneakers is owning a pair of custom ones, which is exactly what creative studio Ceeze is all about.

Based out of New York, the designer has repeatedly taken iconic silhouettes from sneaker folklore and rejuvenated them with new colorways and, in some cases, plush and luxury materials.

Ceeze

For its latest masterpiece, the creative studio is looking back to 2011, when New Balance and Concepts first linked up.

Dropping the collaborative Kennedy 999, the two pulled inspiration from New England's sailing culture and added subtle inspirations from John F. Kennedy's love for the Cape Cod village of Hyannis. The shoes sported a smooth spread of grays, light tans, and deep blues.

Now, twelve years later, Ceeze is taking New Balance's 2002R and giving it the Kennedy makeover. Matching the colors of the original shoe, the 2002R pulls in multiple tones of texture with brushed suede, smooth nubuck, and the epochal nautical liner pattern.

Ceeze

The catch? This grail caliber colorway is limited to just 12 pairs in total, each of which will retail at around $2,600 USD. A hefty price tag? Maybe. But a pair of sneaker history? Certainly.