Reebok and Vibram Is a Match Made in Heaven

Brand: Reebok

Model: Zig Kinetica II “Edge Boulder”

Release Date: Available Now

Price: $150

Buy: Highsnobiety Shop

Editor's Notes: Trail is king in the sneaker world, thanks to the popularity of brands like HOKA ONE ONE and Salomon. Tooled for high-performance and decorated with some of the best retro color palettes the industry has to offer, these kicks are an easy win.

When it comes to performance, the Reebok Zig Kinetica II franchise knocks it out of the park. Silhouettes under the umbrella are built with a clear focus on energy return and comfort, giving you the best bang for your buck when hitting the tarmac.

The next evolution of the franchise looks to the high-impact world of trail running and outdoor adventure, culminating in the Zig Kinetica II “Edge Boulder.”

Built from the ground up, the silhouette is a functional beast that can tackle any environment thrown at it. Like other entrants in the Zig Kinetica II franchise, the "Edge Boulder" features a Floatride Fuel midsole paired with Zig Energy Shell for peak levels of cushioning and stability. What really sets this sneaker apart from its predecessors is the Vibram Ecostep lugged outsole.

When you see Vibram, you know you're getting high-performance. Heralded as the gold standard for recycled performance rubber, the Ecostep outsole offers waste reduction without sacrificing quality. Where this silhouette is concerned, it also means abrasion resistance, grip, and foot protection.

And if you're wondering what to rock with the sneakers, Reebok has you covered with a matching pair of shorts and a sweatshirt coming in a naturally-dyed grey hue to compliment the shoes. Check out the garments along with more of the latest Reebok products from the Highsnobiety shop below.

