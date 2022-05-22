Wait...Rhuigi's Zara Slides are Kinda Fire?

Guided by the helping hand of Rhude's Rhuigi, Zara has stepped two-footed into the designer collaboration game, offering up the "Redesigning Human Uniform" collection. Within the wide-spanning line-up of apparel, sneakers, and accessories, perhaps the biggest standout was an unexpected one – a trio of pool slides.

Earlier this week, luxury streetwear designer and founder of Rhuge, Rhuigi Villaseñor, stepped into fast fashion byways of Zara. The collection (titled RHU) sees the designer join a long line of high-end collaborators within the ranks of high street brands, a line-up which most notably included H&M and Uniqlo. Between them, the pair have worked with everyone from Versace to Balmain, Marni, J.W. Anderson, and many more.

Although the collection came as somewhat of a surprise for many, it's been received quite well, with several pieces' stock levels dropping to zero within the first couple of days of release. Naturally, offering a lower point of entry to an otherwise expensive brand (with t-shirts starting well within the £120+ mark) will entice fans, as well as new consumers altogether.

Within a line-up of apparel, sneakers, and accessories that is distinctly Rhude at heart, built on freedom of expression and a rich Americana core, it almost feels strange to say that the three-piece pool slide offering is one of the collection's strongest items.

The LA native's spin on the essential summer footwear is no wild design feat, but within a space where there are so many options of varying quality, color, and overall aesthetic, these are a welcomed addition.

Offered in three alternate monochromatic renders – "Yellow," "Blueish," and "Black" – the slides feature an on-trend chunky midsole, wide band, and a textured upper that reminds me of eroded natural rock formations.

At a time when YEEZY sliders continue to dominate, and a lot of designer options and needlessly garish thanks to obtuse levels of branding, Rhuigi's option is dialed-back while offering a subtly statement flair.

Unsurprisingly, the black pairs have already flown off digital shelves with limited sizing available, but plenty of stock remains for the two alternate colorways. You can shop the full 69-piece RHU collection online at Zara now.