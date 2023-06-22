Unleash Your Inner Sith With Rick Owens Spring 2024

No Paris Fashion Week schedule is complete without a runway show from Rick Owens. Fortunately, today is the day, and the characteristically dark brand has shifted attention to Spring 2024, a showcase that makes it abundantly clear that black is for all seasons.

A few weeks ago, Rick Owens shared his thoughts on the co-creation of his latest collection with Champion, showcasing the cross-cultural connections that the two brands share. Most importantly, it offered a bold pop of color to the otherwise desaturated world of Rick Owens, serving as somewhat of a palette cleanser before we were thrust back into Paris Fashion Week.

What would unfold on the runway of Spring 2024 is a highlight reel of what we've come to know and love about Rick Owen's eponymous label – silhouettes that Star Wars' Sith and Galactic Empire would fawn over and a dark palette that turns his head from seasonal traditions of color.

Spring 2024 is a reflection of Rick Owen's internal monologue, with show notes reading, "How one handles adversity is what defines one’s character," which is a sentiment echoed in our conversation on Champion.

The collection itself blends the human body with clothing, seeing the two as a duality rather than layers, with several silhouettes crafted to bare skin while others wrap and mummify to create long drapes.

There was an abundance of asymmetrical tops clad in sheer mesh, leather sleeves, tailored vests with exaggerated proportions, and several cropped finishes.

For those seeking something as Darth Vader-like as possible, suiting (blazers specifically) featured large structured hoods, shrouding the models beneath, resulting in a series of looks that echo the best of Rick Owens.