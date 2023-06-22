Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Unleash Your Inner Sith With Rick Owens Spring 2024

in StyleWords By Sam Cole

No Paris Fashion Week schedule is complete without a runway show from Rick Owens. Fortunately, today is the day, and the characteristically dark brand has shifted attention to Spring 2024, a showcase that makes it abundantly clear that black is for all seasons.

A few weeks ago, Rick Owens shared his thoughts on the co-creation of his latest collection with Champion, showcasing the cross-cultural connections that the two brands share. Most importantly, it offered a bold pop of color to the otherwise desaturated world of Rick Owens, serving as somewhat of a palette cleanser before we were thrust back into Paris Fashion Week.

1 / 4

What would unfold on the runway of Spring 2024 is a highlight reel of what we've come to know and love about Rick Owen's eponymous label – silhouettes that Star Wars' Sith and Galactic Empire would fawn over and a dark palette that turns his head from seasonal traditions of color.

Spring 2024 is a reflection of Rick Owen's internal monologue, with show notes reading, "How one handles adversity is what defines one’s character," which is a sentiment echoed in our conversation on Champion.

1 / 4

The collection itself blends the human body with clothing, seeing the two as a duality rather than layers, with several silhouettes crafted to bare skin while others wrap and mummify to create long drapes.

There was an abundance of asymmetrical tops clad in sheer mesh, leather sleeves, tailored vests with exaggerated proportions, and several cropped finishes.

1 / 3

For those seeking something as Darth Vader-like as possible, suiting (blazers specifically) featured large structured hoods, shrouding the models beneath, resulting in a series of looks that echo the best of Rick Owens.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Athletics Footwear Just Got More Hi-Tech

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    For SS24, Rick Owens Made His Own Medical Boots

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Palais de Tokyo's a Playround For Skaters and Artists Alike

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The Best Sneakers to Add to Your Rotation This Week

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    There's No Such Thing as Summer Without Broken Planet

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Thanks To Rains, Paris Got Drenched

    Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023