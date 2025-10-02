Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Beautiful Hiking Gear Worth Beating up

Written by Tom Barker in Style

As stylish labels dedicated to making outdoor gear look great, and wander and ROA have very similar mission statements. However, these two imprints prefer to be pals, not competitors.

Both of these brands create clothing that exists in the uncanny valley between precision-engineered trek gear and fashion-forward stylishness.

and wander recognized this niche early, its founders quitting their jobs at Issey Miyake in 2011 to create the kind of suave hiking gear that was quite ahead of its time. ROA followed in 2015, launching with a collection of ruggedly refined hiking boots that his since expanded to a complete outdoor offering.

Together, and wander and ROA created something beautiful, a cohesive collaboration of shared ideals.

The ten-piece collection brings together the signature items of both labels.

Ranging from generously cut softshell jackets to ROA’s signature carabiner-affixed thermal tops, the clothes are almost all garment-dyed, providing each functional design with depth of color. Look along the seams of the oversized water-repellent pants and see rich variations in how the dye has taken to the fabric, or not.

A similar effect can be found in the footwear, where ROA’s lightweight hybrid hiking sneaker wears stone-washed suede that affects a naturally worn-in, faded look.

This brings to mind another of ROA's recent collaborations. ROA x Wrangler, released only one month prior to ROA x and wander, similarly reconsidered sturdy mountain clothing with washed-out fabric, although in that case, the fabric was denim.

But that it all feels of a piece reflects ROA's clarity of vision. The Italian label's varied collaborations have pulled together makers as disparate as technical fashion designer Colin Meredith and Loro Piana, Our Legacy WORKSHOP and the neo-hippies of Story mfg.

Taken individually, it's all far-flung but together, you see the fuller picture of how ROA's partnerships are rarely expected but never out of place.

Tom Barker
Style Editor
