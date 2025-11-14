Robyn Is Tapping Into the Power of the Hoodie

Everyone knows that Robyn is back. This week, the Swedish pop star put out her first solo song in nearly a decade, and publications from Rolling Stone to Pitchfork to Stereogum shared the news. The single, “Dopamine,” sounds just like a Robyn song should, with effervescent mixing and a propulsive beat and the sort of lyrics that have made the singer famous, yearning but not too self-serious:

“I know it’s just dopamine / but it feels so real to me… I just need to know / that I’m not alone.”

In a press release, Robyn explained that the song was inspired by her exhaustion with our need to explain every little thing — to overanalyze our emotions instead of just feeling them. “It’s like we don’t even accept that we’re human anymore, like we’re trying to shoot ourselves out of it,” the singer said. “That’s also why the world is shit: this idea that you can figure it out and win life or something.” Her goal, she said, is to walk the line between thinking critically about feelings, and accepting them as inexplicable.

But there was another part of the “Dopamine” rollout that caught our attention: the way Robyn looks in the music video. The singer is known for her avant-garde style, favoring ruffles and origami folds, dramatic hemlines and futuristic catsuits. The collection she designed in 2019 with Swedish sportswear brand Björn Borg involved a track jacket with an argyle-lined arm slit, leggings that looked pulled from Star Trek, and a shearling harness.

In “Dopamine,” by contrast, Robyn is stripped down. If she is wearing makeup — likely, considering there’s a makeup artist in the video’s credits — you can’t tell. She’s dressed in a white T-shirt and a charcoal hoodie, staring down the camera against a simple blue backdrop. The outfit looks like something a teenage crush might wear, or a Los Angeles Apparel model, or anyone, really.

The whole video was styled by Haley Wollens, whose body of work is vast and diverse. She’s dressed everyone from Drake to Miley Cyrus, per The New York Times, and is a close collaborator of Chloë Sevigny. A spokesperson for Robyn told Highsnobiety that the white T-shirt and the grey hoodie are both vintage; the hoodie came from Carrrpenter, the French vintage store that showcases Japanese Americana. (We may never know who made it, but it’s not dissimilar to Addison Rae’s.)

As our editor in chief himself pointed out a few weeks ago, there’s just something about a hoodie. “The hoodie has a unique and specific kind of swag,” he wrote. “Which is why it’s also the ultimate egalitarian piece of clothing. Not just because there is a hoodie out there at just about any pricepoint, that meets the very specific needs of just about anyone. But because it’s the only thing that automatically makes anyone wearing it look cooler. It’s what people think a leather jacket is.”

The fact that Robyn is tapping into the power of the hoodie now, at the moment of her reemergence, feels significant. At 46, she’s been performing for about three decades, showing us myriad versions of herself. The version that appears in “Dopamine” feels honest, like she’s handing us something tangible. It feels comfortable, like dangling drawstrings and an unzipped fleece. “It’s important not to squeeze my body into things that don’t feel good,” she told The Cut in 2019. “I was more prone to doing that before — fitting myself into things. Now, I think it’s important to wear things that fit me, instead.”