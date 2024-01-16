The Hidden Importance of Rosalía & Hunter Schafer's Smoothie Date

Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía’s alleged romance might be the one to watch this year but her longtime friendship with actor Hunter Schafer is the one that really gets the stans talking.

Longtime friends Rosalía and Schafer were photographed out in Los Angeles on January 14, looking like the queens of the cool kid table, Erewhon smoothies included. These two friends are always on the forefront of what’s cool on their own but together? Someone hold my smoothie.

Social media responses to Rosalía and Schafer’s smoothie date fall into one of two camps: “omg, they’re back” and “nice fits.” No lies were told.

Rosalía and Schafer looked coordinated as only BFFs can in oversized jackets -- a leather number for the pop star and bomber jacket for the Euphoria star -- over crop tops, wide straight-legged jeans, and chunky boots. Different and, yet, enough of a match to effortlessly complement each other.

Rosalía even leaned into the low-rise trend with a rolled-down waist, adding to the whole “you wish you could sit with us” vibe.

They looked as close as ever, even posing for paparazzi by cheers-ing with their $20 Erewhon drinks.

Put this pic in a time capsule for future generations when they ask what 2024 looked like: this is it.

Oh, to be a little birdie on that BFFs' smoothie run, especially given that the outing took place just a day after paparazzi snapped Rosalía and White making out over a pack of American Spirits, all but confirming their relationship to the public.

Still, social media seemed to be just as interested in Schafer and Rosalía’s hang as they are about the Spanish singer making out with the Calkin Klein model du jour.

According to the internet, Schafer and Rosalia used to be roommates while they were Los Angeles up-and-comers, so their relationship goes back.

And I do mean relationship, kinda: rumors of a possible romance (more on this in a sec) have circulated since the two women attended Billboard’s Women In Music awards together back in 2019, followed by a few fashion shows.

People even allege that Rosalía and Schafer once made out at a party but the gossip has always been just that: unconfirmed internet whispers based primarily on an off-hand “I love you” that Rosalía offered Schafer in a speech.

But in June 2023, rumors recirculated about the nature of Rosalía and Schafer’s relationship.

This time, stans speculated that Rosalía’s single “Tuya” was about a supposed romance with Schafer from before Rosalia was engaged to songwriting partner Rauw Alejandro (Rosalía and Alejandro split in 2023).

Again, neither Hunter nor Rosalía ever confirmed or denied the rumors so this most recent smoothie outing really has the girlies talking.

Let the internet debate whether or not Rosalía and Schafer ever dated, what this smoothie hangout really means, and even the flavor of their smoothies: it’s more important to focus on what’s truly matters. As one Reddit commenter aptly put it: “Ugh love them baddies in the wild yes.” Amen.