RUNNING ORDER Wants You to: Run, Rave, Rinse, Repeat

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

Run, rave, rinse, repeat: the four words that together make up the mantra of RUNNING ORDER, a performance-cum-rave label based out of New York City.

Founded in 2020 by a group of anonymous former Helmut Lang and Arc'teryx designers, RUNNING ORDER is unlike any other brand on the market. It's different.

The brand's goal is unusual, but clear: to merge the worlds of techno and sport, and design clothing and accessories for all bodies across the gender spectrum.

A peculiar concoction? Sure, although when you consider the two forms of physical activity that take place when running or raving, you can certainly begin to see the parallels.

“There's a need for technical apparel at the rave. The qualities are the same: sweat-wicking, compression, hold, on-body storage solutions so that you're not distracted by the bouncing waistpack,” one of the anonymous designers tells Highsnobiety over email.

“Our collections serve both worlds: you can wear the same outfit you're running in straight to the club, on the track, or in everyday life. You don't have to choose between workout gear, clubwear, everyday clothes — it's all one wardrobe for us!”

RUNNING ORDER’s main purpose is to design technically-engineered clothing that can help its wearers push the limits both on the track running and on the dance floor raving.

However, thanks to its minimalist design and predominantly-black color palette, RUNNING ORDER is also serving a purpose for those seeking more neutral sportswear garments, too.

“Everything is always too pink and frilly in the women’s section” the designer continues. “Then, shop in the men's section and everything is hyper-masculine and ultra-anatomical. Nothing worked, so we had to start making our own.”

Now almost four-years into its journey as a fully-fledged brand and RUNNING ORDER is really gaining momentum. Not only is it stocked in major retailers like LN-CC and Atelier New York, but it’s also garnered a loyal following of like minded and running ravers.

RUNNING ORDER is about serving the non-conforming and self-satisfied runners. It’s a celebration of the unconventional things in life.

“We are inspired by the freaks and geeks, the ones who never fit in at school who are now doing amazing things with their bodies for their bodies,” added the designer.

“A friend recently described RUNNING ORDER as a "category of one." I love that. We have created our own category and we are the first true Performance Clubwear brand in the market.”

