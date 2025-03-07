Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
First, the Air Jordan 4 Went Skate. Now, It Wants to Race

Written by Morgan Smith

A new motorsports-themed Air Jordan 4 RM has emerged, introducing a fresh take on the skate-ish model while also speaking to Michael Jordan's multifaceted legacy.

The latest Jordan 4 RM, aptly nicknamed "Motorsports," surfaces with racing-influenced details applied to its modernized build. New Jordan branding appears on the TPU cage in moto-coded fonts, while an embroidered "23" graphic on the tongue echoes the spirit of classic logos plastered on racing cars and uniforms.

Nike makes some slight tweaks to the Jordan 4 RM's construction this go-around. Instead of its usual leather touches, the newest Jordan 4 RM features breathable meshy underlays, making this "Motorsports" iteration truly — if I may — a breeze.

Finally, Nike tops the shoe with white, grey, and black shading alongside some sporty yellow hints, rounding off this quietly motorsports-charged iteration of the chunky Jordan 4 RM.

Michael Jordan's legacy goes beyond the court, really. He's also had a professional golfing career (it's more of a leisure activity now that he's retired from the game). Jordan also co-owns a NASCAR team, 23XI Racing, with Daytona 500 champ Denny Hamlin.

Jordan is actually a longtime member of the "need for speed" club, possessing a deep love for sports cars. There have even been a few Jordan sneakers inspired by Jordan's favorite rides, like the Jordan 14, which takes after a Ferrari. Meanwhile, the Air Jordan 6 draws design cues from a Porsche.

The Jordan 4 RM is helping keep the Jordan legacy alive by dressing up the most storied colorways like "Bred" and the "Black Cat." The "Motorsports" iteration simply continues the ride. Expect the pairs to drop sometime during the warmer seasons.

  First, the Air Jordan 4 Went Skate. Now, It Wants to Race
