sacai Made Carhartt Formalwear a Thing

Trust sacai, a label that regards Frankensteined bomber/denim jacket hybrids as “classic” clothing, to create Carhartt WIP tailoring. This is a label hell-bent on splicing together the most disparate of outerwear and in the Carhartt WIP blazer, it’s bringing together two polar opposites: rugged workwear and elegant formalwear.

The jacket in question combines so many contrasting elements that it’s difficult to make sense of. It’s a functional four-pocket chore coat rebuilt from sacai’s suiting fabric and jazzed up through blazer lapels, pocket flaps, and a three-button sleeve cuff. This makes it feel fancy, almost formal enough to be wedding attire were it not for the patch pockets cut from Carhartt WIP’s signature tough duck canvas.

For all its sophistication, this hardwearing blazer hasn’t forgotten its workwear roots.

That hybrid blue-collar heritage reverberates throughout sacai and Carhartt WIP’s Spring/Summer 2026 experimentation, the sixth co-branded collection between the Japanese fashion label and Carhartt WIP, the younger, streetwear-oriented branch of American workwear brand Carhartt.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

And here, they solidify some of the concepts from previous outings.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

sacai again adds exaggerated proportions to Carhartt WIP carpenter pants, this time through a ballooning cut, and shaping chore coats into military bomber jackets. There are some fresh ideas too, like turning a work jacket into a hardy short-sleeved shirt or using zip pockets to up the functionality of basic co-branded tees.

Every item in this collaboration, which drops on February 6, takes Carhartt WIP’s tried and tested workwear into unfamiliar territory. But none more than that dapper-yet-rugged blazer.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.