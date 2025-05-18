This Japanese Brand's Idea of "Classic" Involves Frankenstein-ing Clothes

There's normal classics like a white tee and jeans. Then, there's sacai "Classics," which may be two fashion hits as one entirely new and undeniably cool piece.

The brand's "Classics" category is home to some of Chitose Abe's best-remixed garments. And just recently, sacai expanded its Classics family, introducing some new hybrid goodies for the season.

The latest drop-off is all hits and no misses. However, outerwear is certainly the main treat. We've got blazers sporting pleated finishes, almost like giving the piece its own pleated skirt. There's also a Frankenstein denim shirt that's part knit cardigan.

Additionally, sacai mashed a denim jacket with a classic MA-1-style bomber jacket, resulting in nice double details like twice-as-nice collars and extra-good textures (doubling up is pretty much sacai's thing).

These pieces are so intentionally wrong that they're so right, if not perfect now, thanks to Abe.

In case any fans were looking for a zip-up hoodie that's also a flight jacket, sacai's latest "The Classics" might answer your prayers. The newest offering is now available on the brand's website and stores.

sacai is really in between courses of Nike sneaker mashups and forthcoming Levi's and UGG collaborations. We love a mid-way serving of super-stylish hybrid clothes.

