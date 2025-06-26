Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
First Look: sacai’s Spruced-Up, Tailored Carhartt Workwear

Written by Tom Barker in Style
sacai doesn’t stick to the categories assigned to genres of clothing. Instead, it remixes them.

This is a Japanese label whose “classics” collection features denim shirts Frankensteined together with knit cardigans, or zip-up hoodies morphed together with a bomber jacket. 

Or, as is the case with the brand’s new Spring/Summer 2026 collection, workwear jackets skillfully morphed into blazers. These aren’t any old workwear jackets though, they’re straight from the rough-and-ready world of Carhartt WIP. 

Following a precedent set over the past few years, sacai deconstructs and rearranges Carhartt’s signature workwear-imbued outerwear. 

And for SS26, things have gotten formal. 

The two labels' spruced-up chore coat keeps the same workwear patch pockets. However, the pocket flaps are ripped straight from a blazer, as is the slanted chest pocket. The canvas material also reads as quintessential Carhartt, but the jacket’s gold buttons and lapels nod to classic tailoring. 

sacai has, once again, been in the lab crossbreeding different clothing styles.

The newest sacai x Carhartt collection expands beyond this rugged blazer to include matching double-knee pants and a similarly formal, double-layered long coat. The rest of the SS26 collection? Well, that’s a similar story of unexpected mashups.

Bomber jackets, a staple sacai item, are reimagined with a sculptural round shape or transformed into hybrid coach jackets of striped material. Other pieces of technical outerwear are purposefully crinkled and warped, while brown slacks are combined with dark-wash denim.

There are some items that retain a more classic build, like a boxy dark brown leather jacket. However, sacai SS26 is mostly a study in how two conventional items can successfully become one. It’s an art the brand has been perfecting since its founding in 1999.

