This Isn't Just a T-shirt. It's "The" T-shirt

For the first time ever, sacai is dropping a pack tee, called "The T-shirt."

The name is quite fitting, considering these aren't just any tees, but rather elevated takes on the staple basics. It's literally the t-shirt.

Each pack includes two sacai t-shirts, available in either black or white color options.

Additionally, the brand's tees are crafted from a cotton material that's neither too light nor too thick, but just right.

The cherry on top? sacai's t-shirts each feature a unique stitching on the neckline, which not only adds an artful touch to the classic piece but also sets sacai's apart from others.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

And this may be sacai's first rodeo with pack tees. However, the concept has been around for years. Several brands have adopted the idea of selling sets of tees, from the kings of basics, Hanes and Fruit of the Loom, to luxury fashion names like Maison Margiela and Supreme.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

And in the latest trend news, brands have even began to layer their basic tees.

Some are more widely available than others. However, sacai's "The T-shirt" pack will only be available at its Aoyama store. So, if you're looking to cop, it might be time to plan a trip to Tokyo.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.