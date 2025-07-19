Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
This Isn't Just a T-shirt. It's "The" T-shirt

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

For the first time ever, sacai is dropping a pack tee, called "The T-shirt."

The name is quite fitting, considering these aren't just any tees, but rather elevated takes on the staple basics. It's literally the t-shirt.

Each pack includes two sacai t-shirts, available in either black or white color options.

Additionally, the brand's tees are crafted from a cotton material that's neither too light nor too thick, but just right.

The cherry on top? sacai's t-shirts each feature a unique stitching on the neckline, which not only adds an artful touch to the classic piece but also sets sacai's apart from others.

And this may be sacai's first rodeo with pack tees. However, the concept has been around for years. Several brands have adopted the idea of selling sets of tees, from the kings of basics, Hanes and Fruit of the Loom, to luxury fashion names like Maison Margiela and Supreme.

And in the latest trend news, brands have even began to layer their basic tees.

Some are more widely available than others. However, sacai's "The T-shirt" pack will only be available at its Aoyama store. So, if you're looking to cop, it might be time to plan a trip to Tokyo.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
